If you are someone who wants to dine and drink in a picture-perfect setting, here are nine bars and restaurants that you need to visit.
With World Cocktail Day taking place tomorrow (May 13), many people will be looking for the best place to go to enjoy their tipple of choice.
Here are 9 places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that have settings perfect for a selfie and a cocktail:
1. The Scarlet Tap, Southsea
The Scarlet Tap in Southsea is a brilliant spot if you are looking for a fun night out. The bar offers a range of alcoholic drinks including timeless cocktails including along island iced tea and a bramble. Not only do they serve up a range of beverages, but they are also have a food menu which features some delicious meals including the crowd pleaser which is a large share platter perfect for friends. Picture: Sarah Standing (270519-410) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Cosy Club, Gunwharf Quays
The Cosy Club is a favourite amongst locals on an evening out as it boasts an art deco design throughout. This 'Instagrammable' location in the heart of Portsmouth has a long list of cocktails, gins, wines and spirits for customers. Photo: Portsmouth News
3. Eden, Gunwharf Quays
From fairy lights to feature trees positioned throughout the site, Eden in Gunwharf Quays is a brilliant place to spend an afternoon, evening or even a brunch. The restaurant area overlooks the sea and it is a beautiful spot to stop off and grab some dinner and drinks after a hard day of shopping. Attached to the bar and restaurant area is a club area which has a tiki bar and disco room. Photo: weyo - stock.adobe.com
4. Gin and Olive, Southsea
Gin and Olive is another hot spot in Southsea. This warm and cosy restaurant and bar is always busy and it offers a range of food from burgers and steaks to snacks and sides. Not only is the food sublime, but the range of cocktails is the icing on the cake. Photo: -