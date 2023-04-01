The falconry displays, featuring trained birds of prey in flight, will run on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 alongside other entertainment on offer at Fort Nelson, Fareham. The displays, which run three times per day at the Victorian fort, will also return on for the weekend beginning Saturday, April 15.

Fort Nelson public engagement manager Lizzie Puddick said: ‘We’re really pleased to have the birds of prey back at Fort Nelson. It’s an amazing display for visitors and Fort Nelson with its wide-open spaces and big skies over the Parade Ground is the perfect venue for it. Plus this year we’ve got the bonus of an Easter bunnies trail to entertain our younger visitors. Hop up the hill and discover Fort Nelson – it’s a great free day out for all the family.’

Free falconry weekends, a free Easter bunny hunt and seasonal craft workshops are all on offer at Fort Nelson for families this Easter holiday.

Children can also take part in a free Easter Bunny Hunt running from April 1 to April 16 for the chance to win a small prize. Alongside the free attractions are ‘Make and Take’ craft sessions which cost £12 and are suitable for children aged five to nine.

These classes will teach children how to make sock bunnies, Easter egg cups, Spring-themed cards and traditional Pysanky-inspired hanging egg decorations.

All activities must be booked in advance via the Fort Nelson website.

Fort Nelson is home to the Royal Armouries’ national collection of artillery and historic cannons.