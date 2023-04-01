Things to do over Easter: Fort Nelson vistitors treated to weekend fun including falconry displays and bunny hunt
Visitors to Fort Nelson are invited to watch birds of prey soar this weekend as the site kicks off the Easter Holidays with a host of family activities.
The falconry displays, featuring trained birds of prey in flight, will run on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 alongside other entertainment on offer at Fort Nelson, Fareham. The displays, which run three times per day at the Victorian fort, will also return on for the weekend beginning Saturday, April 15.
NOW READ: Things to do in the Portsmouth area this Easter holidays: 9 activities and events for children
Fort Nelson public engagement manager Lizzie Puddick said: ‘We’re really pleased to have the birds of prey back at Fort Nelson. It’s an amazing display for visitors and Fort Nelson with its wide-open spaces and big skies over the Parade Ground is the perfect venue for it. Plus this year we’ve got the bonus of an Easter bunnies trail to entertain our younger visitors. Hop up the hill and discover Fort Nelson – it’s a great free day out for all the family.’
Children can also take part in a free Easter Bunny Hunt running from April 1 to April 16 for the chance to win a small prize. Alongside the free attractions are ‘Make and Take’ craft sessions which cost £12 and are suitable for children aged five to nine.
These classes will teach children how to make sock bunnies, Easter egg cups, Spring-themed cards and traditional Pysanky-inspired hanging egg decorations.
All activities must be booked in advance via the Fort Nelson website.
NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: Mary Rose Museum unveils new 4D attraction at start of Easter holidays as EastEnders star Ross Kemp attends launch
Fort Nelson is a popular attraction just outside Portsmouth home to part of the Royal Armories collection, with its museum covering more than 600 years of military history.