Some eggs-cellent Easter fun can be enjoyed by all the family during the holidays thanks to a number of fantastic activities and events which are taking place.
From meeting spring animals to enjoying a new 4D cinema, there is plenty to keep the whole family occupied – as well as a number of fantastic attractions to visit.
Here are just some of the Easter activities taking place in and around the Portsmouth area:
1. Easter activities are being held across the area
They include the Free falconry weekends, a free Easter bunny hunt and seasonal craft workshops at Fort Nelson. Photo: Fort Nelson
2. Easter fun at Port Solent
Young visitors to Port Solent can enjoy some ‘egg-citing’ fun and games this Easter with the return of the fantastic free Kids Club programme. The Easter holiday programme starts on April 4 with marvellous magician Steve King keeping everyone spellbound at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm. On April 6, youngsters will bubble over with excitement at the Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, and get crafty at the Creation Station, from 11am to 4pm. On April 11 Mill Farm Cottage Mobile Farm will bring its farmyard friends from 11am to 4pm and on April 13 to round off the Easter holiday fun there will be a Disco Dance session at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. For more information on Port Solent’s forthcoming events visit: www.portsolent.com Photo: Port Solent
3. Fort Nelson
Free falconry weekends, a free Easter bunny hunt and seasonal craft workshops are all on offer at Fort Nelson this Easter holiday. Birds of prey will take to the skies over the Victorian fort on April 1, 2, 15 and 16 and there will be a free Easter bunny hunt for younger visitors between April 1 and 16. Both are free but visitors need to book their admission tickets online in advance to guarantee entry to the site. Make and Take crafts sessions will run on April 3, 4, 11 and 12 at the cost of £12 per session, suitable for ages 5 – 9 and these craft workshops need to be booked in advance online. And there is the fort itself which provides a great day out for all the family. Museum admission free. Car parking is £3, to be paid on arrival. royalarmouries.org/venue/fort-nelson Photo: Contributed
4. Children's TV favourites at Spinnaker Tower
Two children’s TV favourites are to bring family fun to Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower this Easter holiday. Duggee, the big, lovable dog from the hit Cbeebies series ‘Hey Duggee’, will be at the Tower to meet and greet young visitors on April 5 and 6. The following week, JJ from the popular CoComelon series, will be there on April 12 and 13. Booking is essential for the meet and greets, which will run at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Tickets are £11.50 per child – £6 for children under four years old – and £14.95 per adult. This cost includes general admission to the Tower, to be used at any time on the same day and an eggstra-special Easter activity trail. To book a meet and greet with JJ or Duggee, visit bookings.spinnakertower.co.uk/book Photo: Contributed