3 . Fort Nelson

Free falconry weekends, a free Easter bunny hunt and seasonal craft workshops are all on offer at Fort Nelson this Easter holiday. Birds of prey will take to the skies over the Victorian fort on April 1, 2, 15 and 16 and there will be a free Easter bunny hunt for younger visitors between April 1 and 16. Both are free but visitors need to book their admission tickets online in advance to guarantee entry to the site. Make and Take crafts sessions will run on April 3, 4, 11 and 12 at the cost of £12 per session, suitable for ages 5 – 9 and these craft workshops need to be booked in advance online. And there is the fort itself which provides a great day out for all the family. Museum admission free. Car parking is £3, to be paid on arrival. royalarmouries.org/venue/fort-nelson Photo: Contributed