Thorngate Churcher Trust welcomes two new trustees with a wealth of valuable experience

Two new trustees, Jude Comber and Robert Pettigrew, have joined the board of Thorngate Churcher Trust, a charity which provides care and housing to older people in Gosport, through Russell Churcher Court care home and three assisted independent living developments.

Jude Comber has worked in the housing sector for 24 years and has considerable expertise and experience in sales, marketing, technology and customer experience, within housing associations and the private sector. She’s passionate about the key role that technology can play in improving customer experience. Jude lives in Eastleigh and has two adult children.

She said: “I’ve wanted to sit on a board for several years and put something back into the local community, so when I met Anne Taylor, the charity’s Chief Executive, at a housing conference last year when I was on a panel discussing AI, the opportunity soon presented itself. I’m looking forward to learning more about the care sector, and putting my skills to good use for this wonderful local charity.”

Robert Pettigrew is an economist and a policy and communications professional who has been involved in various charities, social enterprise and public appointments. He is an entrepreneur, a non-executive director and independent consultant. He has worked in health and social care policy roles, including advising on matters of national policy and in local government.

He served as a local councillor in Portsmouth, and takes an active interest in the development, application and delivery of policy. Robert lives near Haslemere with his wife and two young children. He commented: “I’m keen to make a positive contribution to the work of the Trust alongside my fellow trustees, and look forward to getting started.”

Mark Hook, Chair of Trustees, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jude and Robert to our board. They each bring very valuable skills and experiences which will make a significant contribution to the ongoing success and growth of the charity.”