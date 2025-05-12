Tiled celebrates fourth anniversary

Tiled, Southsea's only independent tile showroom, is celebrating its fourth anniversary this week as they reflect on their journey so far.

Tiled was created in May 2021, with the focus on bringing colour and vibrancy to the industry and a showroom that was inviting and service driven.

In April 2023 the showroom relocated from Hayling to their now current space in Marmion Road Southsea and has become a cornerstone of Southsea's design community, blending unique, colourful tiles with expert guidance for homeowners, developers and period property enthusiasts.

'This was the perfect move for us. The showroom has a lot more space then we previously had allowing us to expand. In fact it's quite deceptive from the roadside how far back our shop goes, allowing for more tiles to be on display.'

Tiled, award winning tile showroom in Marmion Road

'Our Victorian style ranges have been particularly popular since moving to Southsea as they work perfectly with the period properties in the area.'

At the end of 2024, Tiled were delighted to receive an award for 'Best Wall & Floor Tiler Retailer in Hampshire' via the Southern Enterprise Awards. 'From our first day to now we've been driven by the love of colour and a passion for helping local homeowners and commercial projects create spaces that spark joy! Winning the award was fabulous. We know why we are the best but it's great to be recognised.'

Whats next for Tiled? 'It's important for us to keep our tiles relevant. The ranges are ever-evolving. Having an understanding what works for the local area I carefully select what we display. Tiles that have a nod to the marine/nautical vibe are popular as are Victorian style ranges.

'We'd love to see more of our tiles in local businesses, whether it be a restaurant, bar or even a beauty salon as you can really personalise interiors with tiles. We also have plans to expand our product offering so watch this space for that!'