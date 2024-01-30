Tim Hortons Gosport: Bid to extend opening hours of the new Canadian eatery
Plans to open a the first Hampshire Tim Hortons eatery in Gosport have been delayed after the Canadian eatery launched a bid to extend its proposed opening hours.
The work to create the main shell of the building has been completed for some months at Fareham Business Park in Lederle Lane - adjacent to KFC - after Tim Hortons was granted planning permission to open at the site on February 8 2023. However there has been little movement at the site since.
The coffee shop/restaurant building is situated to the west of the site with car parking on its eastern side and the drive-through lanes on the southern side of the site. The original proposals also included an outdoor seating area on the east side of the building. Planning permission for signage at the site was granted in August 2023.
However there remains uncertainty over the timescale for the site's opening. A planning application seeking permission for longer opening hours is still undecided after a previous bid for it to open from 6am to midnight seven days a week appears to have failed.
It currently has permission to open between 7am and 11pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 8am and 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays, but it had applied to Gosport Borough Council for permission to extend this to between 6am and midnight every day. However it has now amended this to seeking permission for between 6am and 11pm Mondays to Saturdays and between 6.30am and 10.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays.
Planning documents stated: "The Tim Hortons offer is different from that provided by the likes of McDonalds, KFC and Burger King and is comparable to that provided by coffee shop operators such as Costa or Starbucks, with a substantial part of the offer comprising hot and cold beverages and bakery items, including an extensive choice of donuts."
Repeated requests by The News to Tim Hortons asking for an update on its Gosport plans have gone unanswered.
For more details on to comment on its latest plans visit Gosport Borough Council's planning portal searching for reference 23/00359/VOC