The Commons Defence Committee chairman said the UK’s military is operating on a ‘peacetime’ budget warning that stockpiles of ammunition are running low, the army has too few tanks and the Royal Navy is short of ships.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Ellwood said: ‘Back in 1990, at the end of the Cold War, we had over 900 battle tanks, and we’ve cut that down now to about 148.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Frigates and destroyers – we had over 50 of those protecting our sea lanes around the world. We embrace globalisation, so we need to continue to protect those. You can’t do that with just 18 frigates and destroyers.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood. Picture: Getty Images

‘We had 36 squadrons of fast jets, we’re down to about seven today. Really we’re still on a peacetime budget, we’ve moved into a new era of insecurity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ll make it really clear: we’re still in denial. Another Cold War has started, not on one front but on two fronts with Russia and China.

‘My concern is that Russia and China are now going to coalesce and merge together, knowing that they can exploit the international rules-based order unless we stand up.’

‘I visited Belfast last week with the Defence Select Committee. The Starstreak anti-air missile – quite incredible – we’d actually stopped making these a few years ago, we only have 60 of these left in our stockpiles.

‘We need to start rekindling the assembly lines to make the equipment that’s needed for the threats that we now face, that are coming fast over the horizon. And we really are not in a position, we’re so poorly defended now that even Germany is saying that we can’t take on our NATO responsibilities.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments followed reports some NATO allies had concerns about the UK’s military readiness and that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is lobbying for extra cash.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the UK would not be ready to take over from Germany as NATO’s highest readiness force.

The newspaper said reports in the German media claim that NATO has asked Berlin to remain in charge for an extra year because Britain cannot spare the 5,000 personnel required.

NOW READ: Patients praise Havant clinic which aims to make breast screenings more accessible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ministry of Defence said the reports were “completely untrue” and the 7th Infantry Brigade is being prepared to be NATO’s very high readiness joint task force (VJTF) next year.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: ‘The UK is recognised as a leading force, ready to honour our commitments.’

The Sunday Times reported that defence secretary Ben Wallace is demanding up to an extra £10 billion over the next two years just to fulfil the MoD’s commitments, keep pace with inflation and meet the higher funding for NATO and Ukraine. This would be a 10% increase in the existing budget.

The defence secretary warned earlier this month that spending could need to increase for decades as a result of global insecurity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad