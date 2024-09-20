Pompey legend Alan Knight declared the Toby Carvery open at a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday (Thursday, September 19) lunchtime where he was also joined by Portsmouth FC mascot Nelson and staff from the Hilsea pub which was closed for three weeks.

The venue was extended and given a £500,000 refurbishment with manager Iain Clegg describing the transformation as ‘simply stunning’, adding that customers have had a great reaction to the changes.

He said: “It’s been ten years since we have had some investment and we brought the business right up to scratch now and spent half a million pounds making this a fantastic business.

"The works they have done is incredible. We are glad to welcome everybody back.”

Meanwhile the former Pompey goalkeeper praised the staff for their hard work and said he has already booked his breakfast for Saturday. The celebrations also continued into the afternoon and early evening with live entertainment.

The opening coincided with Toby Carvery’s local charity partnership with the recently-opened John Jenkins Stadium at Moneyfield Avenue, named after D-Day veteran and life-long Pompey fan, which will become a central support and community hub and is home to Pompey in the Community. At yesterday’s event Alan Knight donated a signed Pompey shirt which will be auctioned off for The John Jenkins Stadium.

For more information and to book a table at Toby Carvery visit www.tobycarvery.co.uk, and visit https://pompeyitc.co.uk/facilities/john-jenkins-stadium/ for more information about The John Jenkins Stadium.

