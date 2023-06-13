Toob recently sponsored local firefighters Stuart Vince and Craig Sadler to successfully row across the Atlantic Ocean and raise more than £16,000 for Solent Mind and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Mike Banwell, toob’s CFO, was inspired to continue fundraising for Mind and joined eight fellow rugby coaches to honour a dear friend and find a challenge to fundraise for their chosen charity. The friends named themselves the Petersfield Plodders and signed up for the Jurassic Coast Walk challenge. This 100km trek takes place over 30 hours,

Nick Parbutt, toob’s CEO, decided to meet his own challenge by abseiling the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth. The combined total fundraising from the Petersfield Plodders and Nick is £7,331 and rising.

Nick Parbutt, toob CEO abseiled The Spinnaker Tower to raise money for Solent Mind

Nick said: ‘The work of Solent Mind is invaluable. Mental ill health can, and does, affect people from all walks of life, and Solent Mind works so hard to support people suffering from mental ill health and the people surrounding them. I couldn’t be prouder of our work to fundraise for such a worthy cause.’