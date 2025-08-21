toob kicks off headline sponsorship of Hampshire FA’s walking football programme

toob and Hampshire FA have put pen to paper as the full-fibre broadband provider becomes the official headline sponsor of Hampshire FA’s Walking Football programme for the 2025/26 season.

The programme, led by Kel Crook and Rory Bentley, offers a diverse range of opportunities for toob. From sponsorship of the new Walking Football Cup Competition, through to walking football coffee & cake catch-ups, tournaments, competitions, recreational sessions and more as hosted by Hampshire FA. Since its inception, the walking football programme has grown exponentially with 47 affiliated teams and around 2,000 registered players taking part.

toob prioritises access to affordable, reliable and ultrafast broadband that benefits all communities, and aims to keep families, friends and colleagues connected. Made up of a highly experienced and diverse team, the full-fibre provider proudly boasts ambition and enthusiasm which has played a significant role in its vast business growth. This was highlighted in the company’s recent 4thplace ranking in the Sunday Times 100 Tech Britain’s fastest-growing private technology companies listing.

Discussing the partnership with Hampshire FA, Nick Parbutt, toob Founder & CEO, said: “As a company, we know just how important it is to keep people connected. Hampshire FA and the walking football programme gives people the opportunity to physically meet and connect, building friendships and a sense of community. We are thrilled to collaborate on this project and look forward to supporting not only Hampshire FA but also grassroots football clubs across the region and the wider football community.”

The partnership between toob and Hampshire FA highlights the importance of connection, allowing those on and off the pitch to bridge distance between loved ones and enable powerful interactions with the provider’s ultrafast speeds.

Neil Cassar, Hampshire FA’s CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be embarking on this new partnership with toob for all things walking football. As one of the fastest growing formats of the game, the opportunities are vast and varied. With toob’s support, our delivery team will now be able to offer more opportunities to engage members in our recreational and competitive activities.”

