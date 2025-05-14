Top score for Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour’s first apprentice as new trainee is appointed

The first apprentice at Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour has passed his final assessment with a top-scoring merit, while a second apprentice has been appointed to follow in his footsteps.

Oli Rickard, who won the ViewHR Award for Apprentice of the Year in the 2024 New Forest Brilliance in Business Awards, has now completed his apprenticeship in less than two years.

His assessor described Oli as an: "Impressive student with a deep knowledge and the skills necessary to operate at a high standard that was demonstrated at all times.”

He added: “He clearly loved his work and it shone through. He has clearly been trained very well by his peers and training provider.”

Second apprentice at Buckler's Hard Yacht Harbour, George Dunsdon

Oli, aged 24, helped as a river hand before becoming the first apprentice on the Beaulieu River. He has become a popular face with customers while working towards his Level 2 Marina & Boatyard Operative qualification – and has lifted over 200 boats of all sizes, while also handling mast, engine and emergency lifts.

Harbour Master Wendy Stowe said: “The independent assessor from British Marine told me we should be really proud of Oli. We are so pleased that he passed with flying colours.”

Second apprentice George Dunsdon is now working towards the same qualification. The 21-year-old from Lymington also started work at the marina as a seasonal river hand.

George is already working quickly through his training tasks, to deliver a wide range of services including lifting, launching, pressure-washing vessels and moving boats on the water. He is studying safety rules and regulations, while undertaking marina maintenance tasks and developing skills to assist boat owners and visitors.

Top scoring merit for first apprentice Oli Rickard

Both apprentices are an asset to the team, as work is being completed on the £2m redevelopment of the Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour boatshed. New waterfront offices, with panoramic views across the river, and workshops will open in time for the summer season – offering opportunities for marine-based businesses to relocate to one of the most desirable marinas on the south coast.

Notes of interest are being taken for the new offices and workshop units, and preference will be given to tenants who provide value-added services for boat owners on the marina’s 200 fully-serviced walk-ashore pontoon berths and 300 river moorings, as well as more than 10,000 visitors who stay there each year. For more details and rentals see www.beaulieuriver.co.uk/boatyard-redevelopment, email [email protected] or call 01590 616200.

About the Beaulieu River

Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour was ranked as one of the UK’s best marinas by being placed in the top 5% of 5 Gold Anchors winners by The Yacht Harbour Association. It was also voted the best place for sailors to call home when it won the prestigious Marina of the Year title in British Yachting’s awards in 2022, and came runner-up in TYHA’s Coastal Marina of the Year (over 250 berths) in 2024.

At the gateway to the New Forest National Park, it provides habitats for more than 200 species of birdlife. The custodianship of the Montagu family for over four centuries has kept it special, yet it is only a short sail from the yachting hub of Cowes.

A packed events calendar offers regular opportunities to bring together new and old friends in the Beaulieu River community, while a restaurant, pub and tea shop are on the doorstep at the 18th century shipbuilding village of Buckler’s Hard with its maritime museum.