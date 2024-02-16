Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC (“Tortilla”), the UK’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand, has confirmed Uber Eats and Just Eat as its delivery partners, following a review of the brand’s delivery strategy, which was announced on 20 December 2023.The Group delivered more than 1.5 million mains across Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo in 2023 - and it is now extending its relationship with the delivery businesses.

Andy Naylor, UK managing director at Tortilla, said: “We’re delighted to extend our relationships with Uber Eats and Just Eat. We are confident that these strategic partnerships will play a key role in supporting sustainable, profitable growth across the important delivery channel, underpinning our growing presence as the UK’s leading fast-casual Mexican brand.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent review is part of a series of wider ongoing management initiatives as the Group remains focused on its strategic objective to drive EBITDA margin and profitability.