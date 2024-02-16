Tortilla announces Uber Eats and Just Eat as its new delivery partners following brand strategy
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC (“Tortilla”), the UK’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand, has confirmed Uber Eats and Just Eat as its delivery partners, following a review of the brand’s delivery strategy, which was announced on 20 December 2023.The Group delivered more than 1.5 million mains across Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo in 2023 - and it is now extending its relationship with the delivery businesses.
Andy Naylor, UK managing director at Tortilla, said: “We’re delighted to extend our relationships with Uber Eats and Just Eat. We are confident that these strategic partnerships will play a key role in supporting sustainable, profitable growth across the important delivery channel, underpinning our growing presence as the UK’s leading fast-casual Mexican brand.”
The recent review is part of a series of wider ongoing management initiatives as the Group remains focused on its strategic objective to drive EBITDA margin and profitability.
Matthew Price, general manager UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said: “We’re thrilled to be building on what has been an incredibly successful partnership to date with Tortilla. The Tortilla menu is loved by our customers; ticking the boxes of flavour and freshness, speed and affordability, and we are really excited for the next steps in our partnership.”