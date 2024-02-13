Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Justasia at Kingston Crescent, North End, boasts a score of 4.7 stars on Tripadvisor and we were not surprised when we indulged in its selection of buttermilk, golden goodness, one of which is flavoured with purple yam - a root vegetable used in Asian cooking.

First up on the menu was the Ube Crema pancakes, flavoured and generously drizzled in sweet ube sauce, priced at £9.99 – This one is made using the purple yam giving it its vivid colouring. The pancakes seem to be based on American pancakes except they had a much thicker, cakey texture with just the right balance of sweetness. Not to mention they are stylish enough to grace an influencer’s Instagram in a heartbeat. Dolloped on top was a generous amount of fresh cream - which unravelled itself when we cut into the middle of the stack. The warmth and comfort of the ube stack complemented the fresh cream.

I tried North End’s purple pancakes for Pancake Day at Justasia - and it did not disappoint. Pictured: Hollie Busby at Justasia Picture Habibur Rahman

My companion ordered the Sweet Pandan pancakes which cost £8.99. We were surprised to see they were bright green when they arrived at our table. Our server said they are flavoured with vanilla and the Pandan plant. His verdict? “Really sweet, like a tropical taste of paradise. It was a generous portion size.” The green colour is all natural - we were told. It is from the Pandan leaf found in Southeast Asia. This eatery also offers many savoury Asian favourites like bao buns, chicken hotsilog (chicken sausages served with egg, garlic, fried rice and salad), Filipino-style all-day breakfasts and lunch bowls which include street fried rice, seafood, bang bang chicken and katsu curry.

To finish, we decided we would cleanse the palette by sharing the Mango Biscoff pancakes (£8.99) - also the buttermilk style. They were smothered in a smooth mango puree which was enough to make my mouth water. The portion was huge, like the others we tried and we both confirmed it resembled a mango smoothie. The texture was different, and slightly more sour than the other varieties but this one was the richest in flavour.

However, we concluded the Filipino Ube variety was by far our favourite from this family-run gem in the heart of the city. Our experience was the ideal alternative to the traditional English pancake.

I tried North End’s purple pancakes for Pancake Day at Justasia - and it did not disappoint. Pictured: The purple pancakes Picture Habibur Rahman

