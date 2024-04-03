Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tortilla - a chain which has a restaurant in Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays - will give visitors the chance to claim a free medium burrito or naked burrito bowl on Thursday, April 4.

A spokesperson for the chain said: “At a time when everyone is feeling the pinch Tortilla is offering half a million lucky guests the unbelievable deal so they can experience the taste of sunny Mexico and Californian style burritos. To grab one of the free medium burritos at Tortilla on World Burrito Day (Thursday 4, April 2024) head to Tortilla after 2pm. The freshly made burritos with vegan and vegetarian options usually cost up to £9 and that includes guacamole.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A queue from last year when Tortilla gave away 40,000 burritos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To claim the offer, guests must sign up to Club Tortilla by visiting www.tortilla.co.uk/loyalty. Once they are signed up and the account is validated, the customer will receive an email with instructions to download their loyalty card to their Apple or Android phone wallet. Then, visit a participating Tortilla restaurant on Thursday 4th April after 2pm, order a medium burrito or naked burrito bowl with your choice of fillings, scan your loyalty card at the till to apply the discount and enjoy the free treat.

Tortilla is also offering one extra special guest a Tortilla Black Card which will give them free Burritos for the rest of the year. In collaboration with @greatbritish.memes, Tortilla is giving away a Tortilla Black Card to one lucky winner. To be in with a shot, go to the @greatbritish.memes instagram page, like the post, tag a friend and follow @tortillauk to enter. The competition goes live from 9am on Thursday, April 4 and closes at 12pm on Friday, April 12.

Tortilla Marketing Director Megan Burton-Brown said: “Tortilla exists to make life better with burritos – and what better way to celebrate than with burritos for all on World Burrito Day! This year we’ve made our giveaway bigger and better with half a million reasons for life to be better. Tortilla serves over 7 million burritos annually and according to food industry estimates over one billion burritos are consumed each year in the United States alone. The world's largest burrito weighed over 12,785 pounds and was made by a team in Oklahoma in 2021.”

According to Tortilla, is fresh toppings and fillings are made from scratch and over 70 per cent of its menu is plant-based and Vegan Friendly accredited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad