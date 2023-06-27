News you can trust since 1877
'Traditional' eco-friendly milk round company expands into Portsmouth to save millions of plastic bottles

A ‘traditional’ milk company is expanding into more parts of the Hampshire area as part of their environmental mission to cut on plastic.
By Brooke Hughes
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST

Modern Milkman is spreading its wings and expanding at the start of July, which will cover Hayling Island, Gosport and Fareham. The company’s milk rounds aim to remove 6.64 million plastic bottles from Hampshire’s circulation every year. Modern Milkman was set up by four friends with a ‘beat up’ truck in Southampton. Inspired by the documentary filmmaker Sir David Attenborough, the company has a mission to ‘revolutionise’ customer habits.

Simon Mellin, CEO and founder of Modern Milkman said they're ‘passionate’ about looking for new locations and areas of work to make a ‘difference’. He added: ‘Hampshire has already made some fantastic strides in tackling plastic pollution by preventing the creation of 1.68 million bottles so far.’

Simon Mellin. Picture: Rob Evans.
With the expansion, there will be an additional 66,454 households which Modern Milkman can deliver to – with the aim of making people adopt the plastic free lifestyle. The business sells a wide range of products including fresh produce, groceries and cleaning products.

All of these are packaged in single use plastic-free or reusable materials. To celebrates the company’s achievements, the brand is offering customers the chance to enter a prize draw win free dairy or oat milk for a year.

People have until July 31 to enter the competition by signing up for the milk round. More information can be found on Modern Milkman website. They also have an app which is available on IOS and Android.

Simon Mellin, CEO of Modern Milkman. Deliveries will be made across Fareham, Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent and Hayling Island.Simon Mellin, CEO of Modern Milkman. Deliveries will be made across Fareham, Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent and Hayling Island.
