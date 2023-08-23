"Traditional family butchers” in Portsmouth with rodents given emergency hygiene order after droppings and contaminated food found - and is told to cough up more than £1,100
Stuart Blackmun, of butchers W A White and Son, 288 Arundel Street, Portsmouth, was subject of an emergency hygiene prohibition order under the Food Safety Hygiene Regulations.
At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court it was ordered the prohibition will remain in place until certain steps are completed, according to court documents. Firstly, appropriate measures to “proof the food premises as necessary to deny access to rodents”.
Secondly, to carry out “appropriate treatment for rodents (mice) by a competent contractor”. Thirdly, the premises have been “thoroughly cleaned and sanitised and all droppings and contaminated food have been removed”.
The steps must be completed to the satisfaction of Portsmouth City Council’s Environmental Health team.
The court documents added: “The order shall cease to have effect on the issue by an enforcement authority of a certificate to the effect that it is satisfied that the food business operator has taken sufficient measures to secure that the health risk condition is no longer fulfilled with respect to the food business.
“Breach of this order may render the offender liable to a fine and/or a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years.”
He was told to pay court costs of £1,165,96.