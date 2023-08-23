People have been sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for their crimes.

Harry Prentice, 27, of Knightwood Avenue, Havant, drove a heavy goods vehicle on May 13 last year in Somerset on the A303 at 83mph when the legal limit is 70mph.

He was fined £153, told to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £61.

READ NOW:

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occupants of vehicles at Legion Field in Hayling Island were present at the location despite not having authority to be there.

They were ordered to leave the field or be removed.

Simon Freeman, 34, of no fixed address, admitted breaching his supervision requirements by not attending planned appointments following his release from jail.

Magistrates sent him back to prison for seven days.

James Ayers, 58, of Whitebarn Lane, Dagenham, drove a vehicle on the A3 near Petersfield on August 18 last year with cocaine in his system above the limit for drug-driving.

He was fined £200, told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £80.

He was banned from driving for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd Collier, 32, of Waverley Road, Portsmouth, was convicted of possessing cannabis on November 4 last year.

It meant he committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence given to him for criminal damage and assault in November 2021.

Collier was fined £120 and told to pay a surcharge of £32.

Ian Hillier, 22, failed to comply with post supervision requirements after leaving prison by not attending probation appointments.