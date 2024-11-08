Shock as traditional Lovedean pub shuts suddenly
A traditional Lovedean pub has closed suddenly.
The Bird in Hand, in Lovedean Lane, is “closed until further notice” a sign on the pub’s door said.
People posting on social media said staff were “laid off until further notice”. Another person said: “Everyone who works there has just been fired with no pay.” Another local added: “Such a terrible shame.”
However, a recent post from the pub said “all staff have been paid” and “all bookings/deposits will be honoured”.
Stonegate, the pub owner , has been contacted for more details.
