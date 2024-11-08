Shock as traditional Lovedean pub shuts suddenly

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A traditional Lovedean pub has closed suddenly.

The Bird in Hand in Lovedean The Bird in Hand in Lovedean
The Bird in Hand in Lovedean | NW

The Bird in Hand, in Lovedean Lane, is “closed until further notice” a sign on the pub’s door said.

People posting on social media said staff were “laid off until further notice”. Another person said: “Everyone who works there has just been fired with no pay.” Another local added: “Such a terrible shame.”

However, a recent post from the pub said “all staff have been paid” and “all bookings/deposits will be honoured”.

Stonegate, the pub owner , has been contacted for more details.

Related topics:Pubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice