Trafalgar Property Consultancy and Keygrove Chartered Surveyors appointed as joint agents for Royal Clarence Marina commercial units, achieve early success

Trafalgar Property Consultancy and Keygrove Chartered Surveyors are proud to announce their appointment as joint agents for the commercial units by Watson’s Property at the historic Royal Clarence Marina in Gosport.

This significant development marks a new chapter for the marina, which has seen over 14 years of vacant spaces within its commercial units. The collaboration between Trafalgar Property Consultancy and Keygrove Chartered Surveyors is already yielding results, with two of the previous vacant units now occupied with businesses within a short span of time.

The Royal Clarence Marina, steeped in naval history, offers a unique opportunity for businesses to establish themselves in a location that blends historical significance with modern potential. The commercial units, set against the backdrop of stunning waterfront views and a thriving community, are ideally suited for a variety of businesses, from retail to dining and office space.

Graham Jacobs, Director of Trafalgar Property Consultancy, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: “We are delighted to be working alongside Keygrove Chartered Surveyors to breathe new life into Royal Clarence Marina. After years of vacant spaces it’s rewarding to work with Watson’s Property who are investing to improve the spaces to make them attractive to occupiers. With a number of other units also under offer to occupiers it’s incredibly rewarding to see businesses recognize the potential of this historic site. We’re confident that with our combined expertise, we can continue this momentum and fully revitalize the commercial aspect of the marina.”

The successful occupation of two units is a promising start to the joint venture, showcasing the demand and potential for growth in this iconic location. Both Trafalgar Property Consultancy and Keygrove Chartered Surveyors are committed to ensuring that the remaining units find the right occupants to contribute to the vibrant atmosphere that Royal Clarence Marina has to offer.

Royal Clarence Marina represents a unique blend of history and opportunity, and with Trafalgar Property Consultancy and Keygrove Chartered Surveyors at the helm, the future looks bright for this prestigious site.