Plans for a new Lidl’s store in Bedhampton are raising concerns as locals question the need for another supermarket, traffic congestion and a potential “detrimental” visual impact with a lack of trees and habitats.

If approved, the 2,185 square metre Lidl shop will be built on land west of the B&Q in Purbrook Way just off the A3(M) where the site has already been cleared in preparation for building to begin. It is set to create 40 full-time jobs.

The full planning application for the shop has now received five public comments and three consultee comments whereas the outline planning application received 52 comments from the public of which 16 objected. For the granted outline permission, where permission in principle for a supermarket was given, the main point of contention was the new shop’s proximity to the Leigh Park Lidl.

What the new Lidl in Purbrook will look like

Objections to the latest application, which gives specific details for the development, include shared access with B&Q in particular the traffic congestion, and air pollution that will create, lack of parking spaces, and the number of supermarkets in the area including two Lidl’s at Waterlooville and Leigh Park in ‘close proximity’. Concerns were also raised about the number of replacement trees and habitats being insufficient.

One objection from an unnamed member of the public said: ”I’m shocked this application got through, and now the amendments to destroy more trees, it’s unbelievable. The total devastation of the wooded site is disgusting.”

They added they didn’t comment before as they thought the application would not pass. “I thought there was a need for more housing and trees, not supermarkets,” they said.

Another objection said: “HGVs reversing in the store car park with restricted space is dangerous to pedestrians, car drivers, passengers and to other vehicles.”

The landscape team at the borough council was concerned about the “visual detrimental impact” of the supermarket on the “verdant character” of Purbrook Way, and tree loss. It said: “There must not be a net loss of trees as a result of this development; the arb [arboriculture] report suggests a loss of over 45 trees and only 27 being planted.”

A council ecologist wanted three points to be clarified before they will back the development, saying elements of the previous proposal need to remain included such as the provision of hazel dormouse boxes and bat boxes across the proposed site.

“The loss of woodland to create the new pedestrian/cycle link to the east will require woodland habitat to be found,” they said.

The site of a new Lidl which is set to be constructed has already been cleared in preparation | The News

Instead of standard ornamental species landscaping, the ecology team also wants native habitats created through native ground coverage to better the biodiversity net gain for the site as in the application’s report.

The building control team said while fire access is compliant, “means of escape routes” are unclear, along with landscaping details and building regulation consent is still needed.

In the application, German firm Lidl, which has more than 800 supermarkets in the UK, said its business model is to provide a limited range of staple foods and convenience goods to meet primarily main shopping needs. Previously it has said there was no other suitable location for another new supermarket in the area despite the former Waitrose unit in nearby Waterlooville remaining vacant.