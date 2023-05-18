Some railway journeys in the South of England, including Portsmouth, have already been cancelled, with further short-notice disruption expected. During the period, all Southern Rail trains will be cancelled at Portsmouth stations while Great Western Railway trains will be reduced and changeable.

The disruption comes as workers in the ‘train drivers’ union’ ASLEF issuing a ban on overtime for it’s members bewteen May 15 and May 20. Full strikes will follow on May 31 and June 3.

All Southern Rail services in Portsmouth will be cancelled this Saturday.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Govia Thameslink Railway – which operates Southern Rail trains – said: ‘We apologise for the huge inconvenience this period of industrial action will have on our customers. It’s important that people plan ahead as much as possible.’

‘To help minimise disruption during the ASLEF overtime ban period, we’re running an amended timetable up to and including 20 May to provide greater certainty for passengers. Services during this time will be busier than usual and customers may have to queue for peak time trains, such as early mornings. It’s essential that customers check before they travel during the entire period.’

‘The amended timetable has been designed to help customers plan their journey with more certainty and consistency, with fewer on-the-day cancellations. For the remainder of the week, it’s really important that customers continue to check their journeys using online journey planners (which have been updated to reflect the amended timetable).

‘This coming Saturday (20 May), most trains south of London will only be running from 7am until 7pm. In addition, there will be no service at all at some stations including Portsmouth – please see map attached for more information on this. The timetable for Saturday is a result of the overtime ban coupled with planned engineering works by Network Rail in the southern region of our network.’

Great Western Railways will run fewer trains during the peroid, and has warned customers to regularly check its website, predicting ‘short-notice alterations or cancellations’. The railway service provider will not provide rail replacement buses for its customers.

A statement from Great Western Railways said: ‘If you intend to travel where trains are running, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because we will not be able to offer the normal service frequency. Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.

‘Where we are able to run services, they are expected to be extremely busy and we are not able to provide bus replacement services.