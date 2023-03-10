Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out at 14 train companies in a continued row over pay, working conditions and job security. Industrial action is planned for March 16, 18 and 30, as well as April 1.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, said it expects 40-50 per cent of services to run on those days, with some areas having no trains at all.

South Western Railway is among the many franchises to be disrupted by the latest strikes.

South Western Railway (SWR), Great Western Railway and Southern Rail are all affected. SWR trains will only run between 7am and 6.30pm. Services on March 17 will also start later than normal.

The company is urging customers to only travel if absolutely necessary. They added Network Rail strike action has been called off.

In total, 40 per cent of SWR’s workforce are available to strike – including guards, dispatchers and depot shunters – with contingency managers only being able to cover a limited number of services. Long-planned engineering work on March 18 will also see the route between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside closed.

No trains will run between Woking and Basingstoke, with no rail replacement bus services available. Services to and from Portsmouth Harbour are set to be disrupted.

Stuart Meek, SWR chief operating officer, said: ‘Our contingency managers are stepping in to provide the best service we can, and we thank our customers for their ongoing patience during these latest RMT strikes.’

Customers are advised to check the SWR journey planner before they travel.