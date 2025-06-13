Training provider PETA to celebrate regional talent and partnerships at Apprentice & Employer of the Year Awards 2025

With 17 awards and more than 70 finalists, the event brings together and celebrates the outstanding progress and dedication of apprentices, employers, mentors and trainers across a range of sectors including engineering, digital, finance and management.

Founded in 1970 by local businesses as a charity to support technical training in the area, PETA remains firmly rooted in the community and closely aligned with the needs of local employers. Its long-standing relationships, as well as new partnerships, allow it to play a key role in helping organisations build the skills they need to optimise their workforce, both now and in the future.

The evening will showcase the vital role apprenticeships play in bridging skills gaps and supporting business growth, by celebrating individuals who have made a real business impact throughout their time as an apprentice.

‘The awards are a fantastic moment to reflect on what can be achieved when learners and businesses work together.’ said Fiona Stilwell, CEO of PETA.

We’re proud to work with such a diverse mix of employers who are not only investing in their people but also helping to close skills gaps and future-proof their industries.’

‘What makes this event so special is the collaborative spirit behind it. It’s not about PETA, it’s about how the businesses, mentors, instructors and coaches all work together to shape the future workforce and give opportunities for people to reach their potential.’

The event shines a spotlight on the power of partnership between PETA and local employers, and the role apprenticeships play in bridging skills gaps and supporting business growth.

The awards also highlight the wider value apprenticeships bring to the local economy, showcasing how hands-on learning and a culture of continuous development translate into sustainable business growth and individual career successes.

To celebrate 20 years since the first AZ Award was given, the 2005 recipient, Maria Ainsely – who now works at University of Portsmouth – will be back as one of the VIP guests to present the Rising Star of the Year Award, as a 20th anniversary celebration.

Winners will be announced in front of an audience of over 200 attendees and supporters, including business leaders, apprentices, their mentors, family and friends. The event is proudly supported by local employers including Cytiva, Corrigenda, Huhtamaki and University of Portsmouth.

To view the full shortlist or find out more about the event, visit: https://www.peta.co.uk/70/2139/azawards2025-the-shortlist

