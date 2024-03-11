Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With ferries, a fastcat and even a hovercraft on offer an as option there are three options for those people wishing to travel to the island from Portsmouth - with other travel points from further along the mainland also available.

Hovercraft

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can catch a hovercraft to the Isle of Wight

The fastest route onto the island takes just ten minutes with Hovertravel operating a hovercraft for foot passengers from Southsea near Clarence Pier to the esplanade in Ryde at least once an hour - being more frequent at peak times. From Ryde the railway station is the short walk away while in Portsmouth the railway station is a bus ride away. Paid-for parking is close to the hovercraft terminals on both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a fun days out, Hovercraft also runs combined offers for travel and attraction tickets and dogs are allowed to travel. The hovercraft and terminals are also also wheelchair accessible.

Read More Florence Pugh recommends hovercraft ride from Portsmouth to Ryde to Zendaya

Ferry

A popular crossing is the regular Wightlink ferries which operate from Portsmouth, next to Gunwharf Quays, to Fishbourne every 30 minutes and see you reach your destination in just 45 minutes. The ferries and terminals are accessible, with cafe facilities and with pet friendly areas for travelling dogs. Foot passengers and cyclists are also welcome.

There is a paid-for carpark near the Portsmouth terminal, a ten minute walk from the transport bus, train and Gosport ferry hub at The Hard, but no parking near the Fishbourne terminal. There are offers available for attractions on both sides of the route and a number of hotels and other accommodations have access to discounted ferry prices for customers.

Fast cat