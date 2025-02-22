Twilight Business Academy Night School celebrates successful completion of first cohort

Over the past six months, business owners have gathered one evening each month to enhance their business skills and share experiences across various business topics. Hosted at Fareham Innovation Centre and Ocean Village Innovation Centre the group met from 6pm to 9pm.

The programme concluded this week with a ceremony where participants received Certificates of Completion. The attendees, who have worked internationally and include authors, a bid writing specialist, a corporate branding and creative guru, a STEM consultant, a fellow of the Institute of Sales Professionals, an academic writer, and an international speaker, shared common interests in eCommerce, eBooks, Amazon know-how, AI, and digital futures.

Beverley Poole, Founder of Twilight Business Academy Night School and Director of Aspire4Business, expressed her satisfaction with the program's success.

"We connected and communicated across a wide range of business skills, removing the sometimes challenging barriers to success," said Poole. "With technology developing so quickly, it was great to have everyone's input where we shared top tips on AI tools and technology to expedite operational procedures."

Fiona Mobbs, a Business Style Consultant and author with over 10 years of business experience, attended the course to gain clarity and insight for her business processes. S

he commented: "I wish you’d created your Twilight Business Academy years ago, but at least I’m benefitting now. If anyone is in doubt whether to jump on this opportunity to work with Beverley, I’m happy to speak to you to let you have my thoughts."

The next cohort of Business Builders will begin in March, with evening face-to-face sessions in Portsmouth and Southampton, and one online group to accommodate out-of-county or international businesses.

For more information, please contact: Beverley Poole Founder, Twilight Business Academy Night School Director at www.Aspire4Business.com

