Two businesses support each other with charity open day event
Open day event
Blossom Aesthetics and LV Life Wellbeing Centre collaborated for an open day event on Saturday 13th September, raising money for the Solent Mind charity, Fareham.
Several stalls including tarot readings , yoga , massage , facials and wellbeing treatments such as meditation and resistance Pilates.
The day was a success , with the local community experiencing some of the services and treatments both companies had to offer .
Thanking the community and clients and friends for the continued support.