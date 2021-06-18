Peter Maraziotis is the co-founder of HotBodyPal app Pictured: Co founders Elijah Tella and Peter Maraziotis in Whiteley on 16 June 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Peter Maraziotis and Elijah Tella have created the HotBodyPal app to help people stay in shape without the use of gym equipment, and a percentage of each user’s subscription goes to charity.

Personal trainer Peter, who is also the founder of Fusion Fitness Gym in Fareham said the idea came to him while at his gym, where he met his business partner Elijah.

Peter, 32, has been in the fitness industry for 13 years.

He said: ‘I was overweight as a child, but I managed to overcome that through exercise and a healthy lifestyle. This made me think how can I help other people. So, I became a fitness professional and set up my own gym.

‘I wanted to take things to the next level and reach out to an unlimited amount of people. So, I had the idea to set up an app, my business partner was actually one of my clients at the gym. He helped me develop the app and I put in all the content and information.

‘You don’t need any gym equipment so you can use it anywhere, so it’s pretty ideal with the situation were in with Covid. It’s very simple to use and it’s designed for all abilities and can be used anywhere.’

The app, which launched last month, is going to give a percentage of each user’s subscription to support two good causes, Young Lives vs Cancer and Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

Peter, who lives in Southampton, said: ‘It’s nice to be able to give to charity as well as helping people with their fitness, so it’s kind of a double win really.’

They are also now looking to get hands on with more local charities.

Peter said: ‘I intend to help more charities too. I want to work closely with local charities and build a personal relationship and be able to see where the money is going.

‘The main goal is to turn it into a global app and help people get a healthy lifestyle that they can sustain and get fit not just physically but mentally as well.

‘We live in a fast-paced world were people want things at their fingertips so this app kind of helps eliminate excuses because it’s there at the push of a button.’

The fitness app HotBodyPal can be downloaded on Apple Store and Google Play. It is free to download but has in app purchases for personalised training plans.

Go to hotbodypal.com/ for more.

