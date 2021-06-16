19 areas where Aldi want to open stores in Hampshire - including Portsmouth and more
Aldi is looking to expand its stores in Hampshire in a big way.
The budget supermarket is looking to open shops in 19 towns/ cities across the county in the future.
Aldi says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.
Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: ‘We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.
MORE: Three takeaway shops you can buy in Portsmouth right now, Here are 10 of the rarest 50p coins in circulation
‘Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.’
See the places Aldi wants to open stores in Hampshire in our gallery below.