Two Hampshire Santander branches set to close as part of cuts - with uncertainty about services at others
Branches in Fleet and New Milton are among the list of closures across the Uk and Northern Ireland which will put around 750 jobs at risk. The Spanish-owned bank will also cut hours across 36 sites, and switch 18 to be counter-free and it is not known if these changes will impact local branches in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Fareham and Gosport.
From Monday, June 30, most branches with reduced hours will open only three days a week - either Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9.30am to 3pm, or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 3pm, with Saturday hours from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Branches set for closure and when they will shut:
- Aberdare, Glamorgan, June 24
- Arbroath, Angus, June 17
- Armagh, County Armagh, July 1
- Blackwood, Gwent, Wales , June 23
- Blyth, Northumberland August 5
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex , July 14
- Borehamwood, Hertfordshire , July 1
- Brecon , Powys, June 25
- Brixton , London , August 11
- Caernarfon, Gwynedd, July 07
- Camborne, Cornwall , July 7
- Canvey Island , Essex , August 5
- Clacton, Essex , June 16
- Cleveleys, Lancashire , June 23
- Colne, Lancashire , July 14
- Colwyn Bay , Clwyd, July 24
- Crowborough, East Sussex , July 23
- Croydon , Surrey , June 16
- Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, July 7
- Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8
- Downpatrick, County Down, August 6
- Dungannon, County Tyrone, June 23
- Edgware Road, London , August 12
- Eltham, London , June 23
- Exmouth, Devon, July 15
- Falmouth, Cornwall , July 21
- Farnham, Surrey , July 29
- Felixstowe, Suffolk , July 16
- Finchley, London , August 6
- Fleet, Hampshire , June 30
- Formby, Merseyside , August 11
- Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear , June 16
- Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, June 24
- Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire , June 23
- Greenford, Greater London , June 24
- Hackney, London , July 15
- Hawick, Roxburghshire, July 24
- Herne Bay, Kent , July 8
- Hertford , Hertfordshire , July 29
- Holloway, London , July 14
- Holywell, Clwyd, Aug 13
- Honiton, Devon, July 14
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18
- Kilburn, London , June 17
- Kirkby, Merseyside , July 22
- Launceston, Cornwall , June 16
- Louth, Lincolnshire , June 17
- Magherafelt, County Londonderry, June 24
- Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2
- Market Harborough, Leicestershire , July 01
- Musselburgh, Midlothian, June 30
- New Milton, Hampshire , July 28
- Peterhead, Aberdeenshire , June 26
- Plympton, Devon, August 14
- Portadown, County Armagh, June 30
- Pudsey, West Yorkshire , July 28
- Rawtenstall, Lancashire , July 15
- Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30
- Ruislip, Greater London , July 7
- Rustington, West Sussex , August 5
- Saltcoats, Ayrshire, July 21
- Seaford, East Sussex , July 15
- Shaftesbury , Dorset , July 23
- Sidcup, Kent, August 11
- St Austell, Cornwall , July 8
- St Neots, Cambridgeshire , July 30
- Stokesley, Cleveland , July 31
- Strabane, County Tyrone, July 23
- Surrey Quays, London , November 10
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire , June 30
- Tenterden, Kent , July 7
- Torquay , Devon , June 17
- Tottenham , London , July 8
- Whitley Bay , Tyne & Wear , August 6
- Willerby, East Yorkshire , August 13
- Wimborne, Dorset , August 4
- Wishaw, Lanarkshire, July 22
Branches awaiting confirmed closure date:
- Bexhill, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Dover, Kent
- Droitwich, Worcestershire
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Holyhead, Gwynedd
- Ilkley, West Yorkshire
- Larne, County Antrim
- Lytham St Annes, Lancashire
- Maldon, Essex
- Morley, West Yorkshire
- North Walsham, Norfolk
- Redcar , Cleveland
- Saffron Walden, Essex
- Turriff, Aberdeenshire
- Uckfield, East Sussex
- Urmston, Greater Manchester
