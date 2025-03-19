Two Hampshire branches of Santander are set to close as part of the bank’s plans to axe 95 branches - but none of them are in the Portsmouth area.

Branches in Fleet and New Milton are among the list of closures across the Uk and Northern Ireland which will put around 750 jobs at risk. The Spanish-owned bank will also cut hours across 36 sites, and switch 18 to be counter-free and it is not known if these changes will impact local branches in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Fareham and Gosport.

From Monday, June 30, most branches with reduced hours will open only three days a week - either Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9.30am to 3pm, or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 3pm, with Saturday hours from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Santander UK has announced a further 95 branch closures and sweeping changes across its network.

Branches set for closure and when they will shut:

Aberdare, Glamorgan, June 24

Arbroath, Angus, June 17

Armagh, County Armagh, July 1

Blackwood, Gwent, Wales , June 23

Blyth, Northumberland August 5

Bognor Regis, West Sussex , July 14

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire , July 1

Brecon , Powys, June 25

Brixton , London , August 11

Caernarfon, Gwynedd, July 07

Camborne, Cornwall , July 7

Canvey Island , Essex , August 5

Clacton, Essex , June 16

Cleveleys, Lancashire , June 23

Colne, Lancashire , July 14

Colwyn Bay , Clwyd, July 24

Crowborough, East Sussex , July 23

Croydon , Surrey , June 16

Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, July 7

Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8

Downpatrick, County Down, August 6

Dungannon, County Tyrone, June 23

Edgware Road, London , August 12

Eltham, London , June 23

Exmouth, Devon, July 15

Falmouth, Cornwall , July 21

Farnham, Surrey , July 29

Felixstowe, Suffolk , July 16

Finchley, London , August 6

Fleet, Hampshire , June 30

Formby, Merseyside , August 11

Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear , June 16

Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, June 24

Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire , June 23

Greenford, Greater London , June 24

Hackney, London , July 15

Hawick, Roxburghshire, July 24

Herne Bay, Kent , July 8

Hertford , Hertfordshire , July 29

Holloway, London , July 14

Holywell, Clwyd, Aug 13

Honiton, Devon, July 14

Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18

Kilburn, London , June 17

Kirkby, Merseyside , July 22

Launceston, Cornwall , June 16

Louth, Lincolnshire , June 17

Magherafelt, County Londonderry, June 24

Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2

Market Harborough, Leicestershire , July 01

Musselburgh, Midlothian, June 30

New Milton, Hampshire , July 28

Peterhead, Aberdeenshire , June 26

Plympton, Devon, August 14

Portadown, County Armagh, June 30

Pudsey, West Yorkshire , July 28

Rawtenstall, Lancashire , July 15

Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30

Ruislip, Greater London , July 7

Rustington, West Sussex , August 5

Saltcoats, Ayrshire, July 21

Seaford, East Sussex , July 15

Shaftesbury , Dorset , July 23

Sidcup, Kent, August 11

St Austell, Cornwall , July 8

St Neots, Cambridgeshire , July 30

Stokesley, Cleveland , July 31

Strabane, County Tyrone, July 23

Surrey Quays, London , November 10

Swadlincote, Derbyshire , June 30

Tenterden, Kent , July 7

Torquay , Devon , June 17

Tottenham , London , July 8

Whitley Bay , Tyne & Wear , August 6

Willerby, East Yorkshire , August 13

Wimborne, Dorset , August 4

Wishaw, Lanarkshire, July 22

Branches awaiting confirmed closure date:

Bexhill, East Sussex

Billericay, Essex

Dover, Kent

Droitwich, Worcestershire

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

East Grinstead, West Sussex

Holyhead, Gwynedd

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Larne, County Antrim

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Maldon, Essex

Morley, West Yorkshire

North Walsham, Norfolk

Redcar , Cleveland

Saffron Walden, Essex

Turriff, Aberdeenshire

Uckfield, East Sussex

Urmston, Greater Manchester

