Two local autocentres crowned with ‘platinum’ grades for service excellence in HiQ’s nationwide audit

Two local autocentres have been crowned with the highest ‘Platinum’ grade following a recent nationwide standards programme, placing them among the top 5% of HiQ Tyres & Autocare centres across the UK.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare Whiteley and HiQ Tyres & Autocare Hegde End, part of the Hampshire-based TyreShops Group led by Managing Director Andy Mellers, received an official plaque now proudly displayed in-store. This recognition assures customers that the services they receive meet the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

Both centres form part of HiQ’s growing network of independent tyre and vehicle service centres, backed by global tyre manufacturer Goodyear. They provide a full range of services, from MOTs and routine maintenance to tyres, brakes, clutches, and advanced wheel alignment.

The accolade follows a rigorous audit of more than 200 criteria, covering customer service, technical expertise, and overall centre presentation. This achievement reflects significant investments made by the business in cutting-edge equipment, staff training, and infrastructure, enabling the centres to consistently exceed expectations and deliver outstanding customer experiences.

Earlier this year, the TyreShops Group also received the prestigious HiQ eCommerce Award 2024 and the HiQ Standards Award 2024. These accolades further highlight the exceptional performance and dedication of the teams at both locations. This, coupled with positive local feedback and a transparent, customer-focused approach, have helped drive a remarkable recent growth in demand for its services.

Driving confidence for local drivers

HiQ’s ‘Platinum’ designation is awarded only to the elite category of autocentres that can prove they have turned the network’s highly regarded professional standards into a truly outstanding customer experience. These high standards are a direct reflection of the strong reputation HiQ has built for delivering a seamless experience for its customers.

“We are incredibly proud to have both HiQ Whiteley and HiQ Hedge End achieve Platinum status,” said Andy Mellers, Managing Director of HiQ TyreShops Group. “This recognition is a reflection of the team’s dedication and commitment to excellence. Our managers and assistant managers treat these businesses as if they were their own, setting the bar high and understanding that we’re only as good as our last customer’s experience.

“We know that customer expectations have evolved, and being just ‘ok’ is no longer enough. That’s why we strive to go above and beyond. From maintaining fresh, welcoming reception areas to ensuring our staff are approachable, professional, and always in uniform, every detail matters. We aim for every customer to leave delighted with their visit.

“We’ve made significant investments in both equipment and infrastructure, spending over £80,000 last year on wheel alignment machines, ramps, diagnostic tools, and air conditioning machines, alongside ongoing staff training. Additionally, we’ve brought on an in-house maintenance team and a part-time Health & Safety/HR role to ensure our standards remain consistently high.

“Being present onsite as directors, engaging directly with customers, and empowering our technicians to communicate vehicle issues firsthand are all part of fostering trust and sincerity. These principles, combined with the team’s hard work and passion for doing things right, have helped us achieve this outstanding recognition. We couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built together.”

Craig Sprigmore, Goodyear Retail Director UK & Ireland, praised the accomplishments of both centres, adding: “Achieving Platinum status highlights the exceptional standards upheld at both centres. The fact that two centres, located in the same area and part of the same franchise group, have both earned this top recognition is a testament to the excellence of Andy and his team.

“For residents in the Southampton area, this means having access to two centres delivering industry-leading vehicle care right in their community. Congratulations to the entire team on these well-deserved recognitions.”

To experience the award-winning service of HiQ Whiteley and HiQ Hegde End, visit the centres or book your appointment online at https://www.hiqonline.co.uk/.