Two men charged with Winchester burglary after Peter Symonds College campus shop thefts
Two men have been charged with the burglary of a shop on the Peter Symonds College campus in Winchester. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We received a report of a break in at the John Shields shop in Owens Road at around 1am on Thursday 21 March. A charity box, a cash register and items such as batteries and deodorant were alleged to have been taken. Following enquires, two men were arrested in connection with this incident.
"Andrew Pepper, 48, of Cayman Close, Basingstoke, and David Rolfe, 42, of Peninsula Road, Winchester, have both been charged with burglary other than dwelling – theft."
The pair are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (23 March).
