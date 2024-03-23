Two men have been charged with the burglary of a shop on the Peter Symonds College campus in Winchester. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We received a report of a break in at the John Shields shop in Owens Road at around 1am on Thursday 21 March. A charity box, a cash register and items such as batteries and deodorant were alleged to have been taken. Following enquires, two men were arrested in connection with this incident.