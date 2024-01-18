Two monkeys stolen from Funland on Hayling Island ahead of new season
The director of a popular amusement park on Hayling Island is hoping for the return of two monkeys after they were 'pinched'.
Two decorative monkeys, both worth approximately £300 each, have been stolen from Funland on Hayling Island - and the director of the park is hoping for their return. The monkeys are just under one metre in size and they were positioned in the middle of a ride on the site, meaning that whoever 'pinched' them had to break in and put themselves in danger.
Marshall Hill, director of Funland, said: "It is the fact that they had to break in to do it and climb over rides to get to them.
"They are hard to get anyway - Someone's taken them and we would like them back. Just drop them over the fence.
"It is the fact that they would have to climb in and that is the aspect we don't like - it is an inconvenience but we don't want anyone in danger."
The team at the amusement site noticed that the monkeys had disappeared a few days ago after realising that the charming characters were no longer hanging above the ride. A Facebook post has also been put out by the team in the hope that the two monkeys will make their way home.
Marshall added: "It is frustrating and the thought of someone breaking in is just an inconvenience.
"It's not the sort of thing you can buy on Amazon - we have to go to a specialist factory in Cornwall to get them.
"I actually got quite attached to them.
The new season at the amusement park is due to start in the February half term and the team are currently getting ready to open the doors once again. The park consists of 18 rides and it is a popular attraction with locals and holiday makers alike.