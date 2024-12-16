UK Connect Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

UK Connect is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at UK Connect. This year, 85% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 31 points higher than the average company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasises that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that UK Connect stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

PJ Farr, CEO of UK Connect, was proud of the recognition. He said: “To be awarded with a Great Place to Work Certification for the fourth year in a row is testament to the fantastic culture we have fostered right across our operations. We have assembled an astonishingly talented team whose relentless hard work has established UK Connect as the go-to partner for reliable, advanced wireless connectivity, IoT solutions, and professional services.”

PJ continued: “Our company prides itself on inclusion and creating a welcoming environment, with 96% of employees saying that they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company. Additionally, 100% of employees stated that they are treated fairly, regardless of race and sexual orientation, with 98% reporting that UK Connect is a safe place to work, People do their best work when they are happy, and by investing in our employees and giving them a platform for success, UK Connect can continue to grow and maintain optimal service levels for its customers. A happy workforce also better serves the community, with 93% agreeing that UK Connect contributes effectively to local causes.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.