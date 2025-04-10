UK Connect elevates cybersecurity capabilities with BlueFort Partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• Partnership enhances UK Connect’s offer to Britain’s biggest construction companies • UK Connect CTO Joe Budnar-Hunt: “Cybersecurity integration is more important than ever before” • BlueFort CTO Josh Neame: “Delighted to work with UK Connect’s suite of major construction clients”

UK Connect, a leading connectivity and communications solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with BlueFort, the UK's premier independent Security Solutions Partner, to significantly enhance cybersecurity protection for construction industry clients.

The new partnership will see UK Connect and BlueFort work together to provide cybersecurity solutions to some of the UK’s biggest construction companies.

Strengthening Digital Resilience for Construction Sector

The groundbreaking partnership brings together UK Connect's innovative connectivity solutions and BlueFort's cutting-edge cybersecurity expertise, creating a comprehensive digital security framework for construction companies navigating an increasingly complex technological landscape.

UK Connect – Connectivity Cornerstone

UK Connect is the leading connectivity and communications solutions provider for top-tier brands like Crest Nicholson, Taylor Wimpey, CALA Homes, and Kier Group, offering wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), and professional services as solutions.

UK Connect’s solutions are designed to enhance communication, collaboration, and productivity, ensuring seamless connectivity from day one.

No matter where connectivity is needed—from remote locations to dense urban areas—UK Connect’s dedicated team of experts are committed to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each project.

Whether it's rapid deployment of temporary broadband or long-term connectivity solutions, UK Connect ensures clients’ projects stay connected with optimal performance.

BlueFort – securing millions of users

BlueFort is the UK’s only Full-Service Security Integrator, specialising in identity and cloud security. As the security team for security teams, we combine expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology to help organisations secure their digital identities and cloud environments while navigating the complexities of compliance and regulatory requirements (NCSC CAF, NIS2, ISO 27001, and GDPR to name a few). With a curated suite of tools, products, and skills, BlueFort partners with CISOs and Security Operations teams to consolidate, optimise, and transform their security landscape—ensuring seamless protection against evolving threats in an increasingly cloud-driven world.

Enhanced Security Offering

By integrating BlueFort's advanced cybersecurity capabilities, this partnership makes available:

Comprehensive threat mitigation strategies developed by industry-leading security experts

Proactive protection against emerging digital risks specific to the construction sector

Simplified and consolidated security environments that optimise operational efficiency

Compliance with rigorous industry standards including NIST, ISO 27001, and CyberEssentials+

CTOs herald new partnership

Joe Budnar-Hunt, Chief Technology Officer of UK Connect, emphasised the partnership's strategic importance: "In today's digital era, robust cybersecurity is not just a technical requirement—it's a critical business enabler. Our collaboration with BlueFort transforms how construction companies approach digital security, providing them with peace of mind and advanced protection. As a customer of BlueFort, UK Connect has experienced first-hand how they can expertly simplify cybersecurity, enhancing an organisation’s security posture through an array of solutions. "

Josh Neame, Chief Technology Officer of BlueFort, said: “Construction companies provide a vital role in developing Britain’s housing stock and infrastructure. And so, preventing security breaches is of critical importance.

“With experience in delivering cybersecurity solutions to some of the largest UK housebuilders, BlueFort in partnership with UK Connect are well equipped to understand the common challenges facing construction businesses and how to address their cybersecurity concerns .”