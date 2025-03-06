UK Connect underlines unwavering commitment to health and safety

UK Connect awarded SafeContractor and SMAS Worksafe status. Firm also granted continued ISO 9001 certification. CEO PJ Farr: Safety is at the heart of everything we do.

Leading-edge connectivity and communications solutions provider UK Connect has today achieved two major industry health and safety accreditations.

The company has secured SafeContractor and SMAS Worksafe status.

This recognition highlights UK Connect’s dedication to safety and compliance, aligning with industry standards and ensuring that safety remains at the forefront of everything it does.

Health and Safety

UK Connect has also been granted continued ISO 9001 certification - the international standard that defines the requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS).

A Quality Management System enables organisations to manage their processes and systems in order that customer and other stakeholder requirements can be achieved.

Who are UK Connect?

UK Connect is the UK's leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions, specialising in the construction and defence industries.

With a focus on innovation and reliability, the firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including enterprise wireless connectivity, IoT solutions, and professional services.

UK Connect’s solutions are designed to enhance communication, collaboration, and productivity, ensuring seamless connectivity from day one.

No matter where connectivity is needed—from remote locations to dense urban areas—UK Connect’s dedicated team of experts are committed to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each project.

Whether it's rapid deployment of temporary broadband or long-term connectivity solutions, UK Connect ensures clients’ projects stay connected with optimal performance.

PJ Farr, CEO of UK Connect, said: “We believe everyone working in construction should take it for granted they can return home safe and well to their families after a day on site.

“Naturally we are extremely pleased to secure two major industry health and safety accreditations. We provide solutions to clients in some of the toughest environments and doing things in the right way is so important.

“At our core is a commitment to continuous improvement, and I believe these new accreditations reflect this.”