UK’s largest solar parking canopy project completed construction at Lakeside North Harbour

A landmark project which sees 8,545 solar panels installed on the buildings and car park canopies at Lakeside North Harbour (Lakeside) has now been completed.

It is one of the largest car park solar panel and battery storage installations in the country.

This innovative initiative comprises rooftop solar PV arrays on four buildings and newly constructed solar car park canopies in three car parking areas, equipped with accompanying battery storage. The full network of solar panels is set to generate approximately 4,000MWh per year. This is a huge amount of energy and is sufficient to power over 1,300 average three-bedroom houses for one year.

The energy generated will meet around 40% of the entire site's electricity usage and will mean, on very sunny days and weekends, excess power can be released to the grid. The project is estimated to prevent more than 900 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The completion of the solar panels and battery storage installation marks a significant milestone in Lakeside's and Portsmouth City Council's journey towards sustainability and greener energy, in line with the Council's Net Zero ambitions.

The Energy Services and Building Projects teams at Portsmouth City Council have been working with solar panel installation contractor, Custom Solar, to get the panels up and running at Lakeside.

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, added: “This is an excellent opportunity for Lakeside businesses to benefit from the council’s Net Zero target at no direct cost to them. We are committed to creating a sustainable and environmentally responsible workspace for the businesses based here, the largest of its kind in this region. We recognise our responsibility to reduce environmental impacts, enhance sustainability, and contribute positively to the community and economy.

“This solar project will enable us to have a green electric supply for all 60 businesses at Lakeside. The environment is a fundamental core value at Lakeside – from creating the right atmosphere for our occupier community to driving sustainability and efficient use of our valuable resources."

Cabinet Member for Greening the City and Climate Action Cllr Kimberly Barrett said: "We are thrilled to have reached the final stage of this ground-breaking project! All teams have been dedicated and relentless in their efforts towards completion. It's truly inspiring to see another solar project land at Portsmouth and make a huge step towards greener energy and our Net Zero goal."

