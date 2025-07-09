Under the hammer with Clive Emson Auctioneers

Guided at £100,000-plus, the freehold semi-detached property at 22 Mills Road is among 168 lots across southern England in the latest auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: ‘The house requires a complete programme of refurbishment and is very worthy of the works required, after which it will be ideally suited to an owner occupier or addition to an income-producing portfolio in a highly sought-after area for renting.’

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/83/

With a potential letting income of £9,590 per annum, a freehold building comprising two flats at 59 St Chads Avenue, Portsmouth, has a guide price of £100,000-plus.

Joe said: ‘The top flat is currently vacant and included with the freehold and was most recently let for £795 per calendar month.

‘The ground floor flat is sold on a long lease, and we have been informed that the leaseholder may offer their flat for sale soon, giving the opportunity to potentially take control of the whole building.’

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/138/

Joint auctioneers are Chinneck Shaw.

With a freehold guide price of £30,000-plus, the site of a demolished house at 23 Langford Road, Portsmouth, is also being auctioned.

Joe said: ‘Following the well-publicised collapse in 2022 of the adjoining property (25 Langford Road), neighbouring homes numbers 27 and 23 also had to be demolished due to the structural damage caused by the collapsing house.

‘The site of the former 23 Langford Road, which comprised a three-bedroom house, is now offered for sale and is considered an ideal opportunity to build a replacement dwelling, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.’

A vacant one-bedroom flat on the first floor at 6 Admiral House, 1 St Georges Walk, Gosport, is guided at £95,000 - £100,000 and is on the remainder of a 125-year lease from June 2006 at a ground rent of £150 per annum.

Currently let at £28,600 per annum, a substantial freehold investment at 24-26 Creek Road, Hayling Island, is guided at £470,000 - £490,000.

Joe said: ‘This substantial block in the Eastoke area of Hayling Island comprises eight flats, four of which are sold on long leases and four which are retained by the freeholder.

‘Three of those flats are currently let on Assured Shorthold Tenancy agreements offering a healthy income.

‘The fourth flat has recently become vacant and provides an opportunity to be re-let at an up-to-date market rent. The rental income for the remaining three flats may also provide scope for improvement.’

Joint auctioneers are GD3 Property.

The online auction ends on Thursday, 24 July, with bidding live from 48 hours beforehand.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, in its 36th year and a member of Portsmouth Property Association, has its regional office at Whiteley.