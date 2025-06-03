Unique innovation roadshow for businesses in Portsmouth region

A unique innovation roadshow for businesses in the South comes to Portsmouth on Tuesday, June 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whiteley-based Innovaction Global advises companies on how to unlock governmental grants to help with the costs of innovation.

It is the second summer that the consultancy, founded and run by grant funding specialist Monika Dabrowska, is running the roadshow, with free interactive workshops for local companies, following last year’s hugely successful and fully booked programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each session is open to businesses at any stage of R&D and technology development which regard innovation as their commercial future.

Monika Dabrowska, founder director of Innovaction Global, which advises innovation companies on how to unlock government grants to turn concepts into commercially viable products, services or processes.

Monika, who has supported 450-plus companies to date, will be sharing key insights and must-know tips for writing successful grant applications to Innovate UK, the UK’s national innovation agency which supports business-led innovation across all sectors and technologies.

She said: ‘A staggering 86% of Innovate UK applications are rejected - not because the innovation isn’t strong, but because the application itself doesn’t hit the mark. That’s why getting expert guidance at the right time can make all the difference.’

There are five venues for the Innovation Roadshow – Portsmouth, Southampton, Poole, Reading and Didcot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each two-hour workshop aims to equip innovators with the clarity and confidence needed to navigate the demanding application process - turning strong ideas into compelling, fundable proposals.

Three key focus areas will be covered to strengthen grant applications: identifying the project problem, fostering innovation and evaluating project impact – all of which play a key role during application assessment.

Monika said: ‘Last summer’s Innovation Roadshow was attended by more than 40 companies and, following its success, we are running with the same format but across a wider area in the South, including, for the first time, stops in Didcot , Reading and Poole.

‘Innovation involves challenging the status quo, thinking outside the box and taking calculated risks to drive progress and achieve breakthrough outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But there are companies, particularly R&D start-ups and early-stage businesses, which have no idea grants are available and that their project costs can be offset by between 45% to 100% if their application for grant funding is successful.

‘Innovate UK grants provide opportunities for local businesses to drive growth by innovating, developing novel and enhanced products, processes or services.’

The event in Portsmouth takes place from 10am to 12noon at the University of Portsmouth, Portland Building, Portland Street, on Tuesday, 10 June.

Monika added: ‘The majority of new businesses fail within 36 months, often because the financial burn rate is so high - R&D, with staff, premises and equipment, and the inevitable mistakes without professional oversight, is far more cash intensive than many people realise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Some of those businesses may well have gone on to flourish with commercially viable products, services or processes had they sought and received grant funding and subsequent project monitoring.’

One of last year’s Roadshow attendees, Emily Morgan, Co-Founder at Supersmith, who is developing a revolutionary mobility scooter for people who find walking difficult, said: ‘I found it very useful and it has inspired me to pursue an application.’

Monika, who is also a Monitoring Service Provider for Innovate UK, emphasised the broader value of innovation funding.

She said: ‘Tens of millions of pounds of grant funding are available to UK companies – the government encourages applications because successful businesses create revenue, jobs and taxes, more than covering the initial outlay from the public purse.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innovaction Global has supported scores of businesses with grant writing support.

For example, CarbonQuota, which is involved in the decarbonisation of the packaging and print sector, was awarded an Innovate UK Smart grant of £420,000, helping generate up to 50 full-time equivalent jobs this decade.

GG Care, which is developing assistive technology for people with dementia, with an app, was awarded a £50,000 grant and could result in up to 55 jobs being created.

Tickets are free, but limited.

Admission tickets https://business.innovactionglobal.com/innovation-roadshow