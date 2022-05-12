The results of the Research Excellence Framework (REF) provide accountability for public investment in research, demonstrate the benefits of this investment, and determine how much public money is given to fund research.

77 per cent of research submitted by the University is ranked in the highest categories - world-leading and internationally excellent - with wide-ranging impacts on society, health, culture, and the environment.

In the Times Higher Education REF rankings, Portsmouth is ranked third of all modern post-1992 universities in the UK for research power, which measures the quality and quantity of research submitted into the exercise.

The University of Portsmouth has been recognised for its world-leading research.

Professor Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Our performance in the REF is a reflection of the quality of our research environment and demonstrates significant progress towards our long-term ambition to be the top modern UK university and in the top 100 young universities in the world by the end of the decade.’

The University’s REF submission included 1,407 research outputs, 54 impact case studies, and involved 603 academic staff, which is an increase from the 298 that were submitted back in 2014.

The vice-chancellor added: ‘By investing in research, we can embed research expertise within undergraduate and postgraduate curriculum.