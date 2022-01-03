Unwanted Christmas goods: Can you return broken present? Can you change gifted clothes?

Gosport High Street. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (291219-12)

You have a legal right to a refund for goods that are not as described, of satisfactory quality, or unfit for purpose.

If not, the retailer is legally obliged to fix the problem. Faulty goods returned within 30 days from purchase automatically qualify for a full no quibble refund.

If you’ve missed the 30-day deadline, you can agree to accept a repair or replacement. The goods must have been faulty at the time you bought them or very soon after.

If you’ve received a Christmas present you could really do without the law doesn't give you any right to a change of heart. If there’s nothing wrong with the gift, you can't lawfully take it back and demand a full refund - no matter how badly the present disappoints you.

That said, most large stores and many websites offer a time limited returns policy of some sort, a cover note, a replacement, or even refund on production of a receipt for the item you bring back. Check with the store for details.

Exceptions include digital games, movies, and music, personalised and perishable goods and worn items.