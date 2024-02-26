Nationwide: "Upgraded" Fareham bank and building society reopens following major refurbishment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nationwide Building Society in West Street, Fareham, shut temporarily on February 16 so the location can be rebranded. It reopened this morning to customers at 11am. Natasha Gunther, senior branch manager at Nationwide in Fareham, said: "We’re looking forward to our new and upgraded branch opening.
"We've been serving the Fareham community for years and our branch promise – that everywhere Nationwide has a branch, it’ll still be there until at least 2026 – means we are committed to the town. It’s also nice to be one of the first branches across the UK to benefit from Nationwide’s new branding.”
The refurbishment is part of the company's national rebrand. Its West Street branch will be one of the first banks across the UK to implement the changes. The company is launching a new logo and committing to sustainable practices.
Nearly 70 of its branches across the UK have already been rebranded. The company's new debit cards are also being changed so they are made from 85.5 per cent recycled plastic, according to its website.