Nationwide Building Society in West Street, Fareham, shut temporarily on February 16 so the location can be rebranded. It reopened this morning to customers at 11am. Natasha Gunther, senior branch manager at Nationwide in Fareham, said: "We’re looking forward to our new and upgraded branch opening.

Nationwide in West Street, Fareham, has been refurbished. Picture: Sarah Standing (260224-7684)

"We've been serving the Fareham community for years and our branch promise – that everywhere Nationwide has a branch, it’ll still be there until at least 2026 – means we are committed to the town. It’s also nice to be one of the first branches across the UK to benefit from Nationwide’s new branding.”

The refurbishment is part of the company's national rebrand. Its West Street branch will be one of the first banks across the UK to implement the changes. The company is launching a new logo and committing to sustainable practices.