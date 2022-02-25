URBOND charity holding event for International Women’s Day, with music, raffles and guest speakers

Pictured: Founder of URBOND Ousmane Drame. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The charity, founded in 2013, aims to help advance equality, diversity and racial harmony through its Community Integration Programme, which includes women’s empowerment workshops, mental health workshops, community fitness activities, charity social events and its expanding youth development programme.

Each year the women’s empowerment group organises workshops and conferences which are devised to unite women in the community and provide support with issues such as health and inequality.

The theme of this year’s conference will be women in work, women in business and women empowerment. Attendees will hear specialist speakers and content tackling key topics such as well-being, nutrition, careers and business or personal development.

The event will be sponsored by StartUp Disruptors and guest speakers include Becky Lodge, Marie Costa and Effe Barker who will be presenting the event. There will be music by DJ Antonio Spencer, live performances from Mary Red and salsa dance led by Kasia.

URBOND is asking whether businesses are able to donate any prizes which will go towards the raffle, which will raise money for the charity.