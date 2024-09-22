Vanguard Comics, located in Gosport, is known for putting on fun events to celebrate the world of science fiction and fantasy and yesterday (September 21) was no different. Batman fans flocked to the comic shop in a bid to get pictures with some of their favourite Batman characters to honour the famous comic books and film franchise. Mark Bennett, owner of Vanguard, has been organising days dedicated to popular comics for the past couple of years and they have always proven extremely popular.