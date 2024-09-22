Vanguard Comics in Gosport welcomes customers to celebrate Batman Day

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 11:24 BST
Cosplayers have celebrated Batman Day by meeting fans at a popular comic shop.

Vanguard Comics, located in Gosport, is known for putting on fun events to celebrate the world of science fiction and fantasy and yesterday (September 21) was no different. Batman fans flocked to the comic shop in a bid to get pictures with some of their favourite Batman characters to honour the famous comic books and film franchise. Mark Bennett, owner of Vanguard, has been organising days dedicated to popular comics for the past couple of years and they have always proven extremely popular.

For more information about the comic shop, click here.

Here are 3 pictures from Batman Day at Vanguard Comics:

Vanguard Comics has welcomed cosplayers to celebrate Batman Day. Photo by Matthew Clark

Vanguard Comics has welcomed cosplayers to celebrate Batman Day. Photo by Matthew Clark

Vanguard Comics has welcomed cosplayers to celebrate Batman Day. Photo by Matthew Clark

Vanguard Comics has welcomed cosplayers to celebrate Batman Day. Photo by Matthew Clark

Vanguard Comics has welcomed cosplayers to celebrate Batman Day. Photo by Matthew Clarkark

Vanguard Comics has welcomed cosplayers to celebrate Batman Day. Photo by Matthew Clarkark

