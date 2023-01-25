The Havant town and Emsworth neighbourhood policing team detained the male last Thursday afternoon. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said a vehicle was stolen in Ibsen Close, Fareham, on December 7 between 10pm and 10.30pm and have been investigating since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were investigating shoplifting in Havant town centre when they spotted the man connected to the theft and made the arrest. The police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers spotted the man on proactive patrol in Havant town centre.

Havant town centre Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Officers were out focusing on shoplifting when they saw the man, who they recognised as someone we wanted to speak to in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Fareham. The 22-year-old man has been released from police custody with no further action being taken against him.