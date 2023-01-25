Flames roared out of the building in Copnor Road on Sunday afternoon with fire crews being sent from across the Portsmouth area. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) investigation officers were at the premises on Monday, and have passed information onto the police.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson in Portsmouth at the weekend. It was reported to us shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, January 22, that a building on Copnor Road was alight.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire above Bossman's Kitchen in Copnor Road on Sunday. Picture: Zack Ali

‘The building consists of take-away outlet Bossman’s Kitchen, a Nisa convenience store and residential flats. No injuries were reported.’

Three people were treated by paramedics at the scene. Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Havant and Portchester were deployed the extinguish the fire.

Thick smoke and flames billowed from the roof after the fire spread from the first floor. As previously reported in The News, a HIWFRS spokesman said the first-floor and roof were ‘destroyed’ in the inferno.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, with relief crews being deployed and the stop message being given at 12.08am.

Aftermath of Fire above Bossman's Kitchen, Copnor. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Resident Gowthamraj Velmurugan, 25, has been made homeless following the fire, and is currently living at a work colleague’s house in Cosham. Many of his belongings were salvaged on Monday.

Police are urging any witnesses who saw what happened to come forward. ‘An investigation into this incident is underway and as part of our enquiries we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that may assist us,’ she said.

‘Were you in the Copnor Road or Battenburg Avenue area at the time of the incident? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or running away from the building?

The building was burnt to a crisp. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Did you see anyone carrying anything that may have been used to start a fire or possibly anyone watching the fire as it started? We are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at the time and has dash cam footage that may assist our investigation.’