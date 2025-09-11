Venturefest South launches call for innovators ahead of VFS25 Festival of Innovation

Venturefest South has opened applications for its flagship Innovator Showcase, inviting businesses, entrepreneurs, researchers and students from across the South to apply for a place at the upcoming VFS25 Festival of Innovation.

The Innovator Showcase is a key part of the Venturefest South programme, offering successful applicants a fully-funded support package worth over £2,000. This includes a showcase slot at the high-profile live event, entry into the Festival of Innovation Awards, and promotion across the Venturefest South digital ecosystem.

This year’s call for entries spans eight key innovation zones:

Blue Economy

Creative Industries

Life Sciences

Gaming

Defence, Security & Space

Biofilms

Sustainable Innovation

Standout Innovation (for exceptional ideas that don’t fit the traditional mould!)

Innovation at Venturefest South

Venturefest South champions innovation across the region stretching from Bournemouth to Chichester and up into Surrey, creating opportunities for startups, scale-ups and established organisations to connect with investors, leaders, and collaborators.

Ed Gould, Co-Founder of Venturefest South and Creative Director at Carswell Gould, said:

“We know the South is packed with bold thinkers and brilliant ideas. VFS25 is all about giving them a platform, helping them connect, and creating opportunities to take their innovation further. Whether you're a student, a founder, or a researcher, if you're working on something exciting — we want you in the Showcase.”

Applications are open now and will be reviewed by the Venturefest South team, with a panel of partners and experts selecting the final innovators to feature at the event.

For full details and to apply, visit: www.venturefestsouth.co.uk/innovator-application