News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Victorious Festival 2023: Set times for Friday, Saturday and Sunday including Kasabian and Mumford & Sons

Victorious Festival is happening next month and promises to be bigger and better than ever.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST- 3 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST

Many of the UK’s most popular music acts will be performing at the festival in Southsea Common on the August bank holiday weekend (August 27-29). Headliners in a star-studded set include Grammy and Brit award-winning folk rock band Mumford & Sons, legendary rock band Kasabian and the historic funk and jazz band Jamiroquai – fronted by singer-songwriter Jay Kay.

Other acts scheduled to perform at this year’s festival include Ellie Goulding, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, Katy B and many more.

NOW READ: Full list of Portsmouth-area local bands released for Victorious

Victorious Festival line up for 2023. Pictured is: Kasabian.Victorious Festival line up for 2023. Pictured is: Kasabian.
Victorious Festival line up for 2023. Pictured is: Kasabian.
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Thousands of music-lovers are expected to flock to the city full a packed weekend of action and fun. Festival-goers will also get chance to have other experiences aside from the big acts, including comedy sets.

    Below is the full list for the three main stages for this year’s festival – the Common Stage, Acoustic Stage and Castle Stage.

    For more information, visit the Victorious website and app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

    Friday

    Victorious Festival line up for 2023. Pictured is: Kaiser Chiefs.Victorious Festival line up for 2023. Pictured is: Kaiser Chiefs.
    Victorious Festival line up for 2023. Pictured is: Kaiser Chiefs.

    Common Stage

    Chaos DJs throughout the day

    The Mary Wallopers – 12.15pm-12.45pm

    Blossoms – 1.15pm-2pm

    Ellie Goulding performing onstage during HITS Radio Live Birmingham at Resorts World Arena on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Bauer.Ellie Goulding performing onstage during HITS Radio Live Birmingham at Resorts World Arena on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Bauer.
    Ellie Goulding performing onstage during HITS Radio Live Birmingham at Resorts World Arena on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Bauer.

    Billy Nomates – 2.30pm-3pm

    Mae Muller – 3.30pm-4.15pm

    The Charlatons – 4.45pm-5.30pm

    Friendly Fires – 6.15pm-7pm

    Raye – 7.45pm-8.35pm

    Jamiroquai – 9.20pm-10.50pm

    Castle Stage

    Sofia Isella – 11.20am-11.50am

    Ellie Dixon – 12.05pm-12.35pm

    Wunderhorse – 1.05pm-1.35pm

    Katy J Pearson – 2.05pm-2.35pm

    Cian Ducrot – 3.05pm-3.35pm

    The View – 4.05pm-4.35pm

    Circa Waves – 5.05pm-5.50pm

    Katy B – 6.35pm-7.20pm

    Jake Bugg – 8.05pm-8.55pm

    Pete Tong Orchestra Ibiza Classics – 9.40pm-10.55pm

    Acoustic Stage

    Katya – 10am-10.30am

    Stratztn 1 – 11am-11.30am

    Bella Estelle – 12.10pm-12.40pm

    Tash Hills – 1pm-1.30pm

    The Ministry of Anthems – 1.50pm-2.30pm

    Lee & The Freaks – 2.50pm-3.30pm

    SEE ALSO: Mumford & Sons announced as Sunday headliner

    SØLV – 4pm-4.30pm

    Calum Bowie – 5pm-5.30pm

    Persia Holder – 6pm-6.30pm

    Cate – 7pm-7.30pm

    Rose Gray – 8pm-9.15pm

    Newton Faulkner – 9.55-10.55pm

    Saturday

    Common Stage

    Connie Constance – 12pm-12.45pm

    Natalie Imbruglia – 1.15pm-2pm

    Pale Waves – 2.30pm-3pm

    The Divine Comedy – 3.30pm-4.15pm

    Kate Nash – 4.45pm-5.30pm

    Belle & Sebastian – 6,15pm-7pm

    Kaiser Chiefs – 7.45pm-8.35pm

    Kasabian – 9.20pm-10.50pm

    Castle Stage

    Crystal Tides – 11.20am-11.50am

    julie – 12.05pm-12.35pm

    Matilda Mann – 1.05pm-1.35pm

    Stone – 2.05pm-2.35pm

    Inspiral Carpets – 4.05pm-4.35pm

    Shame – 5.05pm-5.50pm

    The Coral – 6.35pm-7.20pm

    Amyl & The Sniffers – 8.05pm-8.55pm

    Alt-J – 9.10pm-10.50pm

    Acoustic Stage

    N.O.M.A.D – 10.30am-11am

    South Coast Giants – 11.05am-11.35am

    Sam McCarthy – 11.55am-12.25pm

    The Southsea Alternative Choir – 12.45pm-1.30pm

    Nahli – 1.35pm-2.05pm

    Jerry Williams – 2.25pm-2.55pm

    James Walsh – 3.15pm-4.15pm

    Jack Botts – 4.45pm-5.15pm

    Kayla Grace – 5.45pm-6.15pm

    Deco – 6.45pm-7.15pm

    Mychelle – 7.45pm-8.15pm

    Tom Speight – 8.45pm-9.30pm

    Badly Drawn Boy – 10pm-10.45pm

    Sunday

    Common Stage

    Courtina – 12.15pm-12.45pm

    Hard-Fi – 1.15pm-2pm

    The GO! Team – 2.30pm-3pm

    Dylan – 5.30pm – 4.15pm

    Sea Girls – 4.45pm-5.30pm

    Sigrid – 6.15pm-7pm

    SEE ALSO: Kids Arena line-up is announced

    Ellie Goulding – 7.45pm-8.35pm

    Mumford & Sons – 9.20pm-10.50pm

    Castle Stage

    Dead Pony – 12.05pm-12.35pm

    modernlove. – 1.05pm-1.35pm

    The Blinders – 2.05pm-2.35pm

    Crawlers – 3.05pm-3.35pm

    Heather Small – 4.05pm-4.35pm

    The Enemy – 5.05pm-5.50pm

    Ben Howard – 6.35pm-7.35pm

    The Vaccines – 8.05pm-9.10pm

    Johnny Marr – 9.55pm-10.55pm

    Acoustic Stage

    David Ellis – 10.30am-11am

    After Arden – 11.20am-11.50am

    Astromoda – 12.10pm-12.40pm

    The Southsea Alternative Choir – 1pm-1.30pm

    Rewind – 1.50pm-2.20pm

    House of Anthems – 2.40pm-3.10pm

    St. Lundi – 3.30pm-4.10pm

    Will And The People – 4,30pm-5,15pm

    Natalie Shay – 5.45pm-6.15pm

    Sad Boys Club – 6.45pm-7.15pm

    Connor Fyfe – 7.45pm-8.15pm

    Bonnie Kemplay – 8.45pm-9.30pm

    Gabriella Cilmi – 10pm-10.45pm

    Related topics:Headliners