Victorious Festival 2023: Set times for Friday, Saturday and Sunday including Kasabian and Mumford & Sons
Many of the UK’s most popular music acts will be performing at the festival in Southsea Common on the August bank holiday weekend (August 27-29). Headliners in a star-studded set include Grammy and Brit award-winning folk rock band Mumford & Sons, legendary rock band Kasabian and the historic funk and jazz band Jamiroquai – fronted by singer-songwriter Jay Kay.
Other acts scheduled to perform at this year’s festival include Ellie Goulding, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, Katy B and many more.
Thousands of music-lovers are expected to flock to the city full a packed weekend of action and fun. Festival-goers will also get chance to have other experiences aside from the big acts, including comedy sets.
Below is the full list for the three main stages for this year’s festival – the Common Stage, Acoustic Stage and Castle Stage.
For more information, visit the Victorious website and app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Friday
Common Stage
Chaos DJs throughout the day
The Mary Wallopers – 12.15pm-12.45pm
Blossoms – 1.15pm-2pm
Billy Nomates – 2.30pm-3pm
Mae Muller – 3.30pm-4.15pm
The Charlatons – 4.45pm-5.30pm
Friendly Fires – 6.15pm-7pm
Raye – 7.45pm-8.35pm
Jamiroquai – 9.20pm-10.50pm
Castle Stage
Sofia Isella – 11.20am-11.50am
Ellie Dixon – 12.05pm-12.35pm
Wunderhorse – 1.05pm-1.35pm
Katy J Pearson – 2.05pm-2.35pm
Cian Ducrot – 3.05pm-3.35pm
The View – 4.05pm-4.35pm
Circa Waves – 5.05pm-5.50pm
Katy B – 6.35pm-7.20pm
Jake Bugg – 8.05pm-8.55pm
Pete Tong Orchestra Ibiza Classics – 9.40pm-10.55pm
Acoustic Stage
Katya – 10am-10.30am
Stratztn 1 – 11am-11.30am
Bella Estelle – 12.10pm-12.40pm
Tash Hills – 1pm-1.30pm
The Ministry of Anthems – 1.50pm-2.30pm
Lee & The Freaks – 2.50pm-3.30pm
SØLV – 4pm-4.30pm
Calum Bowie – 5pm-5.30pm
Persia Holder – 6pm-6.30pm
Cate – 7pm-7.30pm
Rose Gray – 8pm-9.15pm
Newton Faulkner – 9.55-10.55pm
Saturday
Common Stage
Connie Constance – 12pm-12.45pm
Natalie Imbruglia – 1.15pm-2pm
Pale Waves – 2.30pm-3pm
The Divine Comedy – 3.30pm-4.15pm
Kate Nash – 4.45pm-5.30pm
Belle & Sebastian – 6,15pm-7pm
Kaiser Chiefs – 7.45pm-8.35pm
Kasabian – 9.20pm-10.50pm
Castle Stage
Crystal Tides – 11.20am-11.50am
julie – 12.05pm-12.35pm
Matilda Mann – 1.05pm-1.35pm
Stone – 2.05pm-2.35pm
Inspiral Carpets – 4.05pm-4.35pm
Shame – 5.05pm-5.50pm
The Coral – 6.35pm-7.20pm
Amyl & The Sniffers – 8.05pm-8.55pm
Alt-J – 9.10pm-10.50pm
Acoustic Stage
N.O.M.A.D – 10.30am-11am
South Coast Giants – 11.05am-11.35am
Sam McCarthy – 11.55am-12.25pm
The Southsea Alternative Choir – 12.45pm-1.30pm
Nahli – 1.35pm-2.05pm
Jerry Williams – 2.25pm-2.55pm
James Walsh – 3.15pm-4.15pm
Jack Botts – 4.45pm-5.15pm
Kayla Grace – 5.45pm-6.15pm
Deco – 6.45pm-7.15pm
Mychelle – 7.45pm-8.15pm
Tom Speight – 8.45pm-9.30pm
Badly Drawn Boy – 10pm-10.45pm
Sunday
Common Stage
Courtina – 12.15pm-12.45pm
Hard-Fi – 1.15pm-2pm
The GO! Team – 2.30pm-3pm
Dylan – 5.30pm – 4.15pm
Sea Girls – 4.45pm-5.30pm
Sigrid – 6.15pm-7pm
Ellie Goulding – 7.45pm-8.35pm
Mumford & Sons – 9.20pm-10.50pm
Castle Stage
Dead Pony – 12.05pm-12.35pm
modernlove. – 1.05pm-1.35pm
The Blinders – 2.05pm-2.35pm
Crawlers – 3.05pm-3.35pm
Heather Small – 4.05pm-4.35pm
The Enemy – 5.05pm-5.50pm
Ben Howard – 6.35pm-7.35pm
The Vaccines – 8.05pm-9.10pm
Johnny Marr – 9.55pm-10.55pm
Acoustic Stage
David Ellis – 10.30am-11am
After Arden – 11.20am-11.50am
Astromoda – 12.10pm-12.40pm
The Southsea Alternative Choir – 1pm-1.30pm
Rewind – 1.50pm-2.20pm
House of Anthems – 2.40pm-3.10pm
St. Lundi – 3.30pm-4.10pm
Will And The People – 4,30pm-5,15pm
Natalie Shay – 5.45pm-6.15pm
Sad Boys Club – 6.45pm-7.15pm
Connor Fyfe – 7.45pm-8.15pm
Bonnie Kemplay – 8.45pm-9.30pm
Gabriella Cilmi – 10pm-10.45pm