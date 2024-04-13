The News were invited to the ceremonial plaque exchange on April 11, and given a tour of the vessel. She is currently on a tour from Bergen in Norway to Barcelona in Spain, stopping off at various destinations including Brugge, Le Havre, Port, Murcia and elsewhere.

Guests are promised travel in sumptuous comfort. The ship contains a spa with a snow grotto, bars, restaurants, suites with a cabin view, hot tub, swimming pool, cinema, hair salon, fitness centre and other amenities.

Here are some pictures and a whistle stop tour of the ship. You can read more about my thoughts on the experience by reading this article here.

1 . Viking Saturn Viking Saturn cruise ship visited Portsmouth International Port on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Pictured is one of the main sitting areas. Photo: Sarah Standing (110424-371) Photo Sales

2 . Viking Saturn Viking Saturn cruise ship visited Portsmouth International Port on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Photo: Sarah Standing (110424-429) Photo Sales

3 . Viking Saturn One of the main relaxation areas on Viking Saturn. Photo: Sarah Standing (110424-363) Photo Sales

4 . Viking Saturn Water features and other pieces of architecture are on display. Photo: Sarah Standing (110424-367) Photo Sales