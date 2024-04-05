Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Viking Saturn is due to call into Portsmouth International Port at 8am on April 11. Hundreds of tourists are expected to explore the city as part of their Trade Routes of The Middle Ages expedition.

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port, said: “On behalf of the whole port team, we’re excited to see Viking Saturn, Viking’s newest ship, enter the harbour for the first time next week. With a capacity of only 930 guests, Viking’s model perfectly fits our place in the market to provide a bespoke experience for small-midsized luxury cruises. This is Viking’s second call to Portsmouth this year, following Viking Saturn’s sister ship the Viking Venus in January, and we are featured as a regular stop off on their itineraries over the next few months.

Viking Saturn, from Viking Cruises, is due to make her first ever visit to Portsmouth. She will be visiting Spain, Portugal, The Netherlands, Belgium and France on her voyage.

“Our brilliant group of cruise ambassadors are ready to meet and greet passengers on arrival and help them make the most of their day in the city, with shuttle buses taking them directly to Gunwharf, the D-Day Museum and the seafront. It is so rewarding to hear how much our guests enjoy their trip to Portsmouth and see many return as repeat visitors, and the pride our staff take in welcoming them to our city.”

Holidaymakers aboard ship will set off from Bergen in Norway and sail across the North Sea to Amsterdam in The Netherlands. The ship will then stop off in Bruges in Belgium, Le Havre in France, Portsmouth and Falmouth in England, Porto in Portugal, Granada and Murcia in Spain, before ending the voyage at Barcelona.

Viking Cruises’ excursions while the vessel is in Portsmouth will give people the choice to explore the city and its historic sites - such as The Mary Rose Museum - as well as other tourist hotspots National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, New Forest, Stonehenge, Winchester Cathedral and London.

Viking Saturn is the latest cruise ship to visit Portsmouth International Port, as officials continue to try and expand its tourism offering.

Viking Saturn is an all-veranda small ship which can host up to 930 guests. She is 745 feet long and has a 94 foot beam. The vessel was created in 2023, with the naming ceremony taking place in New York.

Visitors can stay in a wide-array of staterooms in sumptuous comfort while enjoying luxurious such as a swimming pool, hot tub, cinema, restaurants, spa, hair salon, fitness centre and other amenities. More information about the ship can be found online.

