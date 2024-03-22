Norwegian Star: Visit of cruise ship which would have been largest ever to enter Portsmouth port cancelled
and live on Freeview channel 276
Norwegian Star, run by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), was due to drop off hundreds of tourists in the city on May 8. Portsmouth International Port was one of the destinations listed on her sightseeing trip across Europe - starting from Lisbon in Portugal. She was then scheduled to sail to Bilbao in Spain, Bordeux, La Rochelle and Le Havre in France, Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Hamburg in Germany.
The luxurious vessel, which is 294m long and has 91,740 gross tonnage, would have been slightly larger than the current record holder Mein Schiff 3, Portsmouth International Port previous said, which is 293m in length and weighs 99,536 gross tonnage. The port can accommodate ships up to 315m in length. Even with other cruise calls schedule through the year, the cancellation is a bitter blow.
Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at the port, said: "We’re disappointed to not be seeing Norwegian Star arrive through Portsmouth, but it is common for shipping schedules to change and we have plenty of exciting calls to look forward to this year. New brands Ambassador and CFC will be arriving later this Spring, plus the highly anticipated return of Virgin Voyages in August with Resilient Lady, adding to our busiest cruise season yet."
This is not the first last-minute change to a cruise schedule which port officials have had to juggle. AIDAmar was planned to visit Portsmouth earlier this month, but her sailing was cancelled due to rough weather. Her sister ship AIDAluna took her place, with Captain Sven Gärtner being handed a plaque to commemorate her first journey to Portsmouth. The port is continuing to try and build its schedule and portfolio of small to medium-sized cruise ships which transport tourists to the city, while also inviting larger vessels on special occasions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.