Norwegian Star, run by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), was due to drop off hundreds of tourists in the city on May 8. Portsmouth International Port was one of the destinations listed on her sightseeing trip across Europe - starting from Lisbon in Portugal. She was then scheduled to sail to Bilbao in Spain, Bordeux, La Rochelle and Le Havre in France, Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Hamburg in Germany.

The dawn-class cruise ship Norwegian Star, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), is no longer visiting Portsmouth. Portsmouth International Port said she was due to be the largest vessel ever to enter the dockyard. Pictured is the vessel in 2019. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.

The luxurious vessel, which is 294m long and has 91,740 gross tonnage, would have been slightly larger than the current record holder Mein Schiff 3, Portsmouth International Port previous said, which is 293m in length and weighs 99,536 gross tonnage. The port can accommodate ships up to 315m in length. Even with other cruise calls schedule through the year, the cancellation is a bitter blow.

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at the port, said: "We’re disappointed to not be seeing Norwegian Star arrive through Portsmouth, but it is common for shipping schedules to change and we have plenty of exciting calls to look forward to this year. New brands Ambassador and CFC will be arriving later this Spring, plus the highly anticipated return of Virgin Voyages in August with Resilient Lady, adding to our busiest cruise season yet."